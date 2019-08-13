 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $58.6-million up from $40.3-million a year earlier and below expectations of $59.4-million. Net earnings came in at $1.4-million or 5 cents per share versus a loss of $435,849 or 2 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 17 cents per share.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T) announced a $200-million offering of Series F senior unsecured notes maturing Aug. 26, 2026 with an interest at a rate of 3.7 per cent per year.

"The Series F Notes will be sold in Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions," the company stated.

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $56.6-million or $21.04 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.3-million or $7.10 per share for the same period in 2018.

Kalloghlian Professional Corp. (KPC) announced a proposed class action has been commenced against CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) “certain of its current and former directors and officers, its auditor, and certain underwriters and selling shareholders involved in CannTrust’s May 2019 primary market share offering.”

KPC stated that it will be working together with A. Dimitri Lascaris Law Professional Corp. as co-counsel in this action. The action alleges that between October 1, 2018 and July 23, 2019, “CannTrust failed to disclose material information and made misrepresentations in its public disclosures about, among other things, the compliance of its facilities with applicable laws and regulations. The action alleges that when the falsity of the information was revealed, the price of CannTrust’s securities dropped significantly, causing damage to the class members,” according to a release. It also said the plaintiffs “seek compensation and/or damages for the Class Members for misrepresentation, negligence, conspiracy and oppression.”

