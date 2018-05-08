Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $135.3-million, up from $124.2-million a year earlier. Same-store sales growth was 5.1 per cent year-over-year, the company said. Net income was $10.3-million or 28 cents per share versus $10.3-million or 27 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 30 cents versus 29 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $137.2-million and adjusted EPS of 30 cents. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 12 per cent to 18.5 cents per share.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) reported revenue of $342.7-million in the first quarter up from $319.4-million in the first quarter of 2017. Net earnings were $9.9-million or 51 cents per share versus $6.3-million or 32 cents per share in the same period of 2017. Adjusted net earnings came in at $10.4-million or 53 cents per share versus $6.3-million or 32 per share in the same period of 2017. Analysts were expecting revenue of $342.8-million and earnings of 52 cents.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) reported revenue of $167.5-million in the first quarter, up from $156.6-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $171.2-million. Profit was $14.2-million up from $8.3-million a year ago.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T) says it has acquired a 10-per-cent interest in Healthscope Limited, an Australian private hospital operator, at a price of $2.39 per share by way of a derivative with Deutsche Bank AG. “An acquisition of Healthscope’s underlying hospital related real estate is of interest to NWH and Vital Healthcare Property Trust in line with their long-term strategy to invest in healthcare real estate assets in the Australasian market,” the company stated. NWH said it has exposure to Australia and New Zealand through its investment in its associated entity, Vital Healthcare Property Trust. NorthWest Healthcare Property Management Limited is the manager of Vital.

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $153.2-million up from $132.7-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $22.5-million or 8 cents per share versus a loss of $11.9-million or 5 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $147.4-million and a loss of 8 cents per share.

Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T) reported revenue from partners of $23.6-million in the first quarter, an increase from $20.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23.4-million. Its loss was $3.1-million versus a profit of $11.8-million a year earlier. Basic earnings per share came in at a loss of 9 cents versus a profit of 33 cents a year earlier. “Normalized earnings” were $18.2-million or 49 cents per share compared to earnings of $13-million or 35 cents a year earlier.

Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) has an agreement to sell 135 Queens Plate Drive in Etobicoke, Ont. for $16.7-million. The REIT said it expects to initially use the net proceeds to reduce outstanding debt, which may be redrawn to fund future acquisition activity.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) reported revenue of US$23.3-million in its third quarter ended March 31, representing a year-over-year increase of 1 per cent. Net income was US$1.1-million or 3 cents per share versus a loss of US$200,000 or a penny per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$23.8-million and earnings of a penny per share in the latest quarter.