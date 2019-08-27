 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s small cap stocks to watch

Tuesday’s small cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

RNC Minerals (RNX-T) announced an $18-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to purchase 45 million common shares at 40 cents each. The stock closed at 43 cents on Monday.

The net proceeds will be used for the "continued ramp-up of production at Beta Hunt and integration with the Higginsville Gold Operations, and for working capital and general corporate purposes," the company stated.

**

Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG-X) announced an agreement that sees Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC) obtain a 100-per-cent interest in its Andalusite Peak property in northwest B.C. Under the terms of the option agreement, RTEC will pay Triumph Gold $3-million over a five-year option period and reserve for Triumph Gold a 1 per cent net smelter returns royalty, which is capped at $50-million.

“We are very pleased to have Rio Tinto’s considerable technical expertise and proprietary exploration techniques directed towards advancing the Andalusite Peak Property, while allowing Triumph Gold to focus financial and technical resources on our flagship property, the 100-per-cent owned, road accessible, Freegold Mountain Property, in the Yukon Territory," stated Paul Reynolds, CEO of Triumph Gold.

**

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) announced that it will “exercise a more cautious approach for the balance of 2019” by reducing its second-half capital expenditures program by 17 per cent to $250-million from $300-million. The company said the move will “provide greater optionality and improve near term free funds flow.”

Its full-year 2019 capital expenditure program is now expected to be $400-million, or $50-million lower than its previous guidance of $450-million. The company said its 2019 average production guidance of 70,000 to 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day remains unchanged despite the reduction in capital expenditures.

**

Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ-UN-T) announced the appointment of long-time executive Jim Drake and its chief financial officer, effective Sept. 13.

Mr. Drake has more than 17 years of financial management experience at Plaza, most recently in his role as vice-president of finance, the REIT said. His appointment coincides with the retirement of Floriana Cipollone, who has served as CFO since 2010.

**

