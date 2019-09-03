Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Wayland Group Corp. (WAYL-C) confirmed that it has been delayed in filing its interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, together with the related management’s discussion and analysis or the certificates of its chief executive officer and chief financial officer, with Canadian securities regulators.
"Wayland and its auditors, NVS Chartered Accountants, continue to work diligently to complete the audit of Wayland’s 2018 annual financial statements as quickly as possible," the company said in a release on Saturday.
Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T) announced that the special committee of the board has been advised that The Futura Corp. and Arbutus Distributors Ltd. have withdrawn their unsolicited non-binding proposal to acquire the common shares of the company not already owned.
“As a result of the withdrawal of the proposal by the offerors, the engagement of a financial advisor to prepare a formal valuation of the company has been terminated by the special committee and the special committee has been dissolved,” the company stated.
