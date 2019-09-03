 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Wayland Group Corp. (WAYL-C) confirmed that it has been delayed in filing its interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, together with the related management’s discussion and analysis or the certificates of its chief executive officer and chief financial officer, with Canadian securities regulators.

"Wayland and its auditors, NVS Chartered Accountants, continue to work diligently to complete the audit of Wayland’s 2018 annual financial statements as quickly as possible," the company said in a release on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T) announced that the special committee of the board has been advised that The Futura Corp. and Arbutus Distributors Ltd. have withdrawn their unsolicited non-binding proposal to acquire the common shares of the company not already owned.

“As a result of the withdrawal of the proposal by the offerors, the engagement of a financial advisor to prepare a formal valuation of the company has been terminated by the special committee and the special committee has been dissolved,” the company stated.

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter