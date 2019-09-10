 Skip to main content

Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) announced it will terminate its asset management agreement with Brookfield Timberlands Management LP, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management. Acadian said it will internalize its asset management and administrative services functions.

"As a result of the Internalization, the annual base management fee, the annual performance fee and any other fees payable by the company to Brookfield LP will be eliminated effective immediately," the company stated. "The aggregate consideration payable to Brookfield LP in connection with the internalization is $18 million, which will be satisfied in cash."

Acadian said the Internalization is immediately accretive to its free cash flow per common share by approximately 5 per cent.

**

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) announced it will acquire a new Class A light industrial property in the YYC Logistics Centre, an industrial park under development adjacent to the Calgary International Airport on land leased from the Calgary Airport Authority, for $15.9-million in cash. The deal will be funded by its recently completed bought-deal equity offering.

**

Stuart Olson Inc. (SOX-T) announced the departure of chief financial officer Daryl Sands and appointed Dean Beacon as interim CFO. The company said it has started a search for a new CFO.

**

MORE TO COME

