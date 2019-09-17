Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Slang Worldwide Inc. (SLNG-CN) announced an investment from Bruce Linton, co-founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth Corp., which Slang CEO Peter Miller called a “vote of confidence in the fundamental strengths of the Slang business model.”
Mr. Linton has, through an affiliate purchased 347,222 units of Slang at 72 cents per unit, the company said. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Slang and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of 89 cents and expires on September 17, 2024.
Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) announced an agreement with the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS) to form a joint venture partnership which will target investments in master-planned communities and the development of single-family “build-to-rent” communities in U.S. Sun Belt markets. The total equity committed to the venture is $450-million, including $400 million from ASRS and $50-million from Tricon.
