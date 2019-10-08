Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Theratechnologies Inc. (TH-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $16.1-million up from $13.5-million a year earlier. The company reported a net loss of $1.6-million or 2 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to a net profit of $282,000 or nil per share a year earlier.
**
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN-C) announced the “mutual agreement” to terminate its deal announced in December to buy PharmaCann, LLC in an all-stock transaction.
"In light of market developments over the past 12 months and the continued evolution of its business strategy, MedMen and its board have determined that focusing on leveraging the company’s retail brand, its leadership position in California, and its digital platform to grow the business will create greater shareholder value than the completion of the transaction," the company stated.
The company also said Zeeshan Hyder has been appointed chief financial officer, succeeding Michael Kramer, whose employment "has been terminated" as of Monday. "Mr. Kramer will focus on a seamless transition and as such has signed a consulting agreement for the remainder of the calendar year," the company stated.
**
Aleafia Health Inc. (ALEF-T) announced the termination of supply agreement with Aphria Inc. (APHA-T; APHA-N). The agreement is from September 2018 and was between Aphria and Emblem Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for up to 175,000 kg equivalents of cannabis products over an initial five-year term, commencing May 1, 2019.
"Following Aphria’s failure to meet its supply obligations under the supply agreement, Emblem has exercised its contractual right to terminate ... in accordance with its terms," the company stated.
The company also said it doesn’t believe the termination will “materially and adversely affect the company’s business, operations or results.”