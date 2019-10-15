 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T; CTST-N) says it will destroy $77-million worth of cannabis in an attempt to get Health Canada to restore its licences, $26-million more than the previously disclosed estimate of the amount it would have to discard.

The cannabis regulator suspended the company’s growing and processing licences on Sept. 17. Federal investigators discovered in mid-June that CannTrust had grown thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed parts of its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ont., and later determined that the company had also breached regulations at its manufacturing plant in Vaughan, Ont. The unlicensed growing took place in 2018 and early 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the suspension, CannTrust was allowed to continue cultivating and harvesting existing batches of cannabis that were planted since late March, but could not plant more or sell cannabis. The destruction of the inventory “is both an essential and integral part of CannTrust executing its remediation plan, as well as addressing Health Canada’s remediation expectations,” the company said in a statement.

CannTrust said on Monday it will not challenge the suspension of its licences. It has already submitted an outline of its plans to Health Canada and will give it a detailed remediation plan by Oct. 21. The goal, the company said, is “full regulatory compliance” and “the full reinstatement of its licences.”

-David Milstead and Mark Rendell

**

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) issued a statement late Monday saying its operations are returning to normal “as the movement of key supplies and personnel to and from its Fruta del Norte gold project have resumed with the lifting roadblocks in Ecuador.”

The company saidits efforts are now focused on ramping up activities safely. "Now that the Project is on the national power grid, the company expects that commissioning activities, which had been cut back, will return to the normal plan within the next few days," it stated.

On Sunday, Lundin Gold said in a release that ongoing civil unrest in Ecuador "started to have an impact on the activities on its Fruta del Norte gold project," and that it had curtailed some activities in certain areas of the project.

Story continues below advertisement

It said ongoing road blockades that started on Oct. 3 prevented the movement of key supplies and personnel to and from the project. Lundin Gold also said it "does not foresee an impact on its goal of first gold production this quarter and work related to the outstanding permits continues."

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter