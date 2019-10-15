Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T; CTST-N) says it will destroy $77-million worth of cannabis in an attempt to get Health Canada to restore its licences, $26-million more than the previously disclosed estimate of the amount it would have to discard.
The cannabis regulator suspended the company’s growing and processing licences on Sept. 17. Federal investigators discovered in mid-June that CannTrust had grown thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed parts of its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ont., and later determined that the company had also breached regulations at its manufacturing plant in Vaughan, Ont. The unlicensed growing took place in 2018 and early 2019.
Under the suspension, CannTrust was allowed to continue cultivating and harvesting existing batches of cannabis that were planted since late March, but could not plant more or sell cannabis. The destruction of the inventory “is both an essential and integral part of CannTrust executing its remediation plan, as well as addressing Health Canada’s remediation expectations,” the company said in a statement.
CannTrust said on Monday it will not challenge the suspension of its licences. It has already submitted an outline of its plans to Health Canada and will give it a detailed remediation plan by Oct. 21. The goal, the company said, is “full regulatory compliance” and “the full reinstatement of its licences.”
-David Milstead and Mark Rendell
Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) issued a statement late Monday saying its operations are returning to normal “as the movement of key supplies and personnel to and from its Fruta del Norte gold project have resumed with the lifting roadblocks in Ecuador.”
The company saidits efforts are now focused on ramping up activities safely. "Now that the Project is on the national power grid, the company expects that commissioning activities, which had been cut back, will return to the normal plan within the next few days," it stated.
On Sunday, Lundin Gold said in a release that ongoing civil unrest in Ecuador "started to have an impact on the activities on its Fruta del Norte gold project," and that it had curtailed some activities in certain areas of the project.
It said ongoing road blockades that started on Oct. 3 prevented the movement of key supplies and personnel to and from the project. Lundin Gold also said it "does not foresee an impact on its goal of first gold production this quarter and work related to the outstanding permits continues."
