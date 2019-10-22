 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T) announced it has acquired French-based Eptica S.A., a provider of customer engagement software. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.

"Eptica provides an important entry point into the French market for organic and acquisitive expansion," said Steve Sadler, chairman and CEO of Enghouse.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T; QTRH-Q) announced the appointment of David Cortens as its interim chief financial officer, effectively immediately. Mr. Cortens was CFO at International Road Dynamics, which the company acquired in 2017. Outgoing CFO Shaun McEwan will remain with the company until the end of the year “to effect a smooth transition,” the company stated.

**

Cision Ltd. (CISN-N) announced an agreement acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately US$2.74-billion.

The agreement sees an affiliate of Platinum Equity acquire Cision for $10 per share, which represents a 34-per-cent premium over its 60-day volume-weighted average price ended on Oct. 21.

"This transaction will provide shareholders with immediate and substantial cash value, while also providing us with a partner that shares in our commitment to customers and employees and can add strategic and operational value," said Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd. "Based on our extensive engagement with Platinum over the past several months, we are confident that Platinum's support will enable Cision to execute on its strategy and next phase of growth."

**

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter