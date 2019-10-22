Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T) announced it has acquired French-based Eptica S.A., a provider of customer engagement software. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.
"Eptica provides an important entry point into the French market for organic and acquisitive expansion," said Steve Sadler, chairman and CEO of Enghouse.
Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T; QTRH-Q) announced the appointment of David Cortens as its interim chief financial officer, effectively immediately. Mr. Cortens was CFO at International Road Dynamics, which the company acquired in 2017. Outgoing CFO Shaun McEwan will remain with the company until the end of the year “to effect a smooth transition,” the company stated.
Cision Ltd. (CISN-N) announced an agreement acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately US$2.74-billion.
The agreement sees an affiliate of Platinum Equity acquire Cision for $10 per share, which represents a 34-per-cent premium over its 60-day volume-weighted average price ended on Oct. 21.
"This transaction will provide shareholders with immediate and substantial cash value, while also providing us with a partner that shares in our commitment to customers and employees and can add strategic and operational value," said Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd. "Based on our extensive engagement with Platinum over the past several months, we are confident that Platinum's support will enable Cision to execute on its strategy and next phase of growth."
