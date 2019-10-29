 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) says its net earnings decreased by 22 per cent in the third quarter to $16.9-million. The Montreal-based company says it earned 11 cents per share for the period ended Sept. 30, two cents above forecasts by analysts, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv. That’s unchanged from a year earlier even though profits were down from $21.7-million.

Earnings from continuing operations increased to $17.2-million or 11 cents per share, from $3.2-million or a loss of one cent per share in the prior year. Total revenue was $33.3-million, down from $42.5-million in the third quarter of 2018.

- The Canadian Press

**

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) announced it has agreed to be taken private for $16 per share by Great Pacific Capital Corp. Great Pacific announced in August that it was bidding $16 a share in cash for the 49 per cent of Canfor that it doesn’t already own.

"Over the last few months, with the assistance of the special committee's independent financial and legal advisors, we have conducted a thorough evaluation of the best interests of Canfor and the fairness of Great Pacific's proposal to shareholders," stated Conrad Pinette, chair of the special committee, in a release. "The special committee believes that the transaction represents fair value for shareholders and is the correct path forward for Canfor, Canfor employees, communities and shareholders."

See also: Jim Pattison bets on forestry’s future with Canfor bid

**

