Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $127-million down 0.9 per cent from $128.1-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $132.8-million. Net income was $44.6-million up from $25.7-million a year earlier.
The REIT said funds from operations came in at $48.6-million or 34 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $50.4-million or 33 cents for the same quarter last year.
**
Endo International plc (ENDP-N) announced that its president and CEO Paul Campanelli has notified the board of his intention to retire and the board is implementing its succession plan.
Mr. Campanelli has been appointed the chairman of the board effective immediately and will also continue to serve as president and CEO until his successor is appointed, the company stated.
The company also reported revenues of $729-million in the third quarter, down 2 per cent compared to revenues of $745-million for the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $709-million.
Its loss from continuing operations of $41-million or 18 cents per share compared to a loss from continuing operations of $146-million or 65 cents a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operations of $138-million or 60 cents per share compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $165-million or 71 cents last year. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 53 cents.
**
Semafo Inc. (SMF-T) reported third-quarter net income of US$8.9 million or 3 cents US per share versus net income of US$463,000 a year ago. Revenue came in at US$100.3-million up from US$60.8-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$107-million and earnings of 7 cents per share.
**
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) said it generated a record $286- million of total loan originations in the third quarter, up 29 per cent from the $221-million in the third quarter of 2018.
Revenue for the third quarter increased to $156-million, up 20 per cent over the same period in 2018, "driven by the expansion of the consumer loan portfolio." Analysts were expecting revenue of $155.8-million.
Net income in the third quarter was $19.8-million, up 38 per cent from $14.3-million in 2018, which resulted in earnings per share of $1.28, up 32 per cent from the $0.97 in 2018, the company stated. Analysts were expecting EPS of $1.41 per share.
**
People Corp. (PEO-X) announced the acquisition of Collage Technologies Inc., a cloud-based digital human resource employee benefits administration and payroll solution provider focused on the small and medium-sized businesses. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in the release.
“The combination of Collage’s digital delivery platform with People Corporation’s vast distribution reach and breadth of solution offerings, will significantly enhance our ability to offer ‘packaged’ HR, benefits administration and payroll solutions to small and medium-sized businesses," said Laurie Goldberg, chairman and CEO of People Corp.
**
Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) announced that it and Clairvest Equity Partners V have completed the sale of Clairvest’s interest in the GTA gaming bundle to the operating partnership and in the GTA West gaming bundles to its partners in the investment. Clairvest made its initial investments in GTA Gaming in 2018 and the combined sale proceeds for Clairvest are $51.8-million, the company stated.
**
TWC Enterprises Ltd. (TWC-T) reported earnings of $7.3-million or 27 cents per share in the third quarter compared to earnings of $220.4 million or $8.06 per share. The drop is due to the disposition of White Pass rail and port operations to a joint venture for proceeds of US$290-million in June 2018, the company stated.
Operating revenue came in at $65.3-million versus $65.4-million a year earlier.