Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) reported revenue of US$291.3-million down from US$362.7-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$295.8-million.
The company said its net loss was US$274.8-million or US$1.05 per share versus a profit of US$22.8-million or 9 US cents a year ago. Hudbay said the loss reflects an after-tax impairment loss of US$242.1-million on its carrying value of the Rosemont copper project, after a U.S. District Court decision on July 31 vacating and remanding Rosemont’s permits. Hudbay said it intends to appeal and “continues to evaluate next steps for Rosemont.”
Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T), formerly Cara Operations, reported same-restaurant sales growth decreased 3.1 per cent for the third quarter compared to a year earlier.
Revenue was $309-million down from $310-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $317-million. System sales decreased $10.7-million to $869.1-million compared to $879.8-million in 2018,
Net earnings were $6.7-million compared to $23.8-million a year ago. Adjusted EPS was 31 cents compared to 39 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 35 cents.
Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-Q; OGI-T) says it expects to report year-over-year growth in net revenue of approximately 547 per cent in the fourth quarter to about $80.4-million as well as positive adjusted EBITDA for the year.
The company said net revenue (after excise taxes) is expected to be approximately $16.3-million, "which reflects about $20-million of shipments in the quarter and about $3.7-million in provisions for product returns and pricing adjustments."
It said lower fourth-quarter net revenue (compared to third-quarter net revenue of approximately $24.8-million) and about $1.6-million of packaging and inventory adjustments (charged to cost of sales) in the quarter are expected to contribute to negative adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.
The company also said it expects to report "sequential improvement in the cost of cultivation per gram and overall harvested volume" as its yield per plant returned to normalized levels after a temporary decline in the third quarter.
“While Q4 2019 did not meet our overall expectations, we have not only emerged as one of the national leaders in the industry with significant growth expected in net revenue and strong market share, we expect to report positive adjusted EBITDA for the year,” said Greg Engel, CEO.
The company said the "lack of sufficient retail network and slower than expected store openings in Ontario continued to impact sales in Q4 2019 and were further exacerbated by increased industry supply." The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Nov. 25.
Valens GroWorks Corp. (VGW-X) announced it has acquired Southern Cliff Brands Inc. (doing business as Pommies Cider Co.) in a cash and stock deal valued at $6-million. Pommies is hard cider manufacturer in the Greater Toronto Area. "The acquisition and all planned capital expenditures are fully funded with cash on hand and current and projected cash flow from operations, " the company stated.
Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL-T) reported revenues of $5.3-million for the third quarter as compared to $12.3-million for the third quarter of 2018. “The decrease was principally due to the reduction in sales of excess normal source plasma by $5.6 million in addition to a reduction in bioseparation product sales,” the company stated.
Its net loss was $29.7-million compared to a net loss of $33.2-million a year ago.
