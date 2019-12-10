 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) announced that its single-family rental joint venture TAH-JV1 has acquired a portfolio of 708 homes located in Nashville for US$210-million. It said the price was funded by a combination of JV equity and debt under the JV’s existing credit facility.

Tricon said the acquisition increases its Nashville portfolio under management to approximately 850 homes and provides "economies of scale and diversification to Tricon's single-family rental business."

The company said Nashville now represents approximately 4 per cent of its overall managed portfolio of homes.

**

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN-X) announced plans to raise $105-million in a bought-deal financing. The REIT said it plans to sell 22,582,000 trust units at a price of $4.65 each to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets.

ERES also said it has agreed to acquire a Netherlands property for approximately €105-million (about $154-million Canadian) and agreed on the disposition of one of its legacy commercial properties in Düsseldorf, Germany, for approximately €17-million (about $25-million Canadian).

**

Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-T) announced a $20-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities, to issue to the public 3 million trust units at a price of $6.75 each. The net proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and general trust purposes, the company stated.

**

MORE TO COME

