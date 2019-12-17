 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) announced it has acquired Marco Ltd., a provider of "yield control and recipe formulation systems" that supports customers in the food, nutraceuticals and cosmetics sectors.

"Marco is a high-quality company that provides ATS with the means of entering a product-based, niche segment of the food industry that is growing at a mid-single-digit rate," said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS.

ATS said the preliminary cash purchase price for the acquisition was £25 million (about $43.7-million Canadian) with up to an additional £7.3 million (about $12.8-million Canadian) payable subject to an earn-out structure over the next two years. ATS said it funded the acquisition from cash on hand.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR-UN-T) announced an agreement to issue $150-million of Series G senior unsecured notes maturing June 21, 2027. The notes will have an interest rate of 3.9 per cent per year and were priced at par the REIT stated.

Proceeds from the Series G notes are ear-marked for the repayment of approximately $153-million of secured mortgages maturing on February 1, 2020, bearing a weighted average interest rate of 5.6 per cent, the REIT said, and will be used to temporarily reduce bank debt in the interim.

“Closing out a busy 2019 by pre-funding the expiring Halifax Scotia Square mortgages with this note offering advances several of Crombie’s strategic priorities, reduces risks and harvests significant savings over the expiring interest rate,” stated CEO Don Clow in a release.

More to come

