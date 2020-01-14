 Skip to main content

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) has announced a new president to lead its namesake department store business in Canada.

Iain Nairn, most recently chief executive of Swedish stationery and gift retailer Kikki.K, will oversee the 89 Hudson’s Bay stores at a time when the department store business faces serious challenges that CEO Helena Foulkes has said are “largely self-inflicted.”

Last month, the company reported a $226-million loss in its third quarter. The Bay stores are in the midst of a revamp, stripping 600 under-performing brands out of its merchandise, while adding 75 new ones. It has also been working to balance cost-cutting with improving customer service, making it easier for customers to navigate the stores and find staff to help them. While digital sales have been growing, overall sales have been in decline.

-Susan Krashinsky Robertson

Magellan Aerospace Corp. (MAL-T) announced an agreement to supply Collins Aerospace Systems - Landing Gear with nose-landing gear assemblies for the B737 aircraft. The assemblies, which the company said include complex machined titanium components, are valued at approximately $52-million and will be delivered through 2024 from Magellan’s facility in Kitchener, Ont.

