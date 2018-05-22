Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF-T) says it’s raising $10-million in a private placement. It has agreed to issue about 1.9 million of its common shares “to certain accredited investors” at a price of $5.30 each. The stock closed at $5.83 on Friday. The company said the net proceeds will be used “if required” to contribute capital to Pure Sunfarms Corp., its 50-per-cent owned joint venture.

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (GENE-X), the company which has rock legend Gene Simmons as it chief evangelist officer, says it has received its sales license from Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, effective May 18. “This is the crowning milestone in our licensing journey for Invictus, as we march towards fulfilling capacity goals during this historic and important year for Canada’s cannabis industry,” stated Invictus chairman and CEO Dan Kriznic said in a release.

