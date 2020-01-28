Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) issued a statement late Monday saying its special committee of the board reaffirmed its unanimous recommendation that the privatization transaction with a group of existing shareholders “is in the best interests of the company and fair to the company’s other shareholders.”
It received an updated valuation requested from its independent valuator, TD Securities Inc. and fairness opinions provided by J.P. Morgan, Centerview Partners LLC and TD Securities. The special committee recommends minority shareholders vote in favour of the transaction at the special meeting of shareholders to be held on Feb. 27.
**
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) issued guidance late Monday, saying it expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to range between $300-million and $350-million, below that of 2019.
“Generally, our businesses are performing well, but 2020 will be affected by a biennial turnaround at our North Vancouver chlor-alkali plant and by a once every five-year turnaround by a key refinery customer," stated CEO Mark Davis. "Also, while we are assuming near-term caustic soda weakness, we continue to believe that the long-term fundamentals for caustic soda, particularly in NE Asia remain favourable.”
**
The Flowr Corp. (FLWR-X) announced that Irina Hossu will become the company’s new chief financial officer on March 29. Current CFO Alex Dann will remain with the company until the end of March.
The company also announced the departures of chief research and innovation officer Jason Broome and chief strategy officer Laurence Levi. Current chief policy and medical officer, Dr. Lyle Oberg, will transition to an advisory role and remain on the board, while board chairman Steve Klein will again assume the title of chief strategist, the company stated.
**
Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) issued a release stating that its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology and products have now successfully powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in commercial heavy- and medium-duty motive applications for what it says is an “industry-leading cumulative total of more than 30 million kilometers (18.5 million miles) on roads around the globe.”
**
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T) said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $310-million and $325-million, below estimates of $340.8-million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $26-million and $31-million and its loss before income taxes is expected to between $69-million and $74-million. The company expects to report its fourth-quarter and year-end results on March 5.
**