Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-T) announced a $200-million public equity offering. The REIT said it has an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 14,660,000 units of the trust at a price of $13.65 per unit to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc.
The trust said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund a portion of the purchase price for its previously announced acquisition of $327-million of light industrial and logistics assets in Germany and the Netherlands. The REIT said the proceeds will also fund a portion of its previously announced $170-million of Canadian acquisitions, primarily in the Greater Toronto Area and to repay debt, including approximately $200-million of Canadian mortgage debt.
"In addition to the previously announced $170-million of acquisitions in Canada, the trust is in negotiations on another $100-million of acquisitions, predominantly in the Greater Toronto Area," the company said.
Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$25.8-million, up 6 per cent from US$24.4-million a year ago.
Net income was US$2.7-million or 6 cents US per share versus net income of US$1.8-million or 4 cents US per share a year ago
Analysts were expecting revenue of US$25.9-million and earnings of 5 cents US per share.
Star Diamond Corp. (DIAM-T) announced it has formed a special committee of non-management directors to review and consider an exercise notice received in November from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. The company said RTEC gave notice that it was exercising all four of its options under the joint venture agreement dated June 22, 2017. The special committee’s work will include whether the options “have been validly exercised by RTEC, to oversee the corporation’s dealings with RTEC including in relation to the exercise notice and to consider the corporation’s alternatives in the context of the exercise notice.”
