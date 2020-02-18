Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) issued a statement Monday saying “any significant reduction of rail service resulting from the various blockades across Canada could have a material impact” on its operations.
"Given the fluid nature of the blockades and the complexity of the rail network, it’s difficult to predict the extent of rail service disruption and its impact on Chemtrade’s various sites and Chemtrade’s third party suppliers," the company stated.
Chemtrade said it and "many of its customers and suppliers ship most of their products by rail. In the vast majority of cases, there is no viable alternate mode of shipment."
**
Domtar Corp. (UFS-N; UFS-T) announced it was buying Appvion Operations Inc.'s Point of Sale (POS) paper business.
"The agreement includes the coater and related equipment located only at the West Carrollton, Ohio, facility as well as a license for all corresponding intellectual property," the company said in a release Friday afternoon.
**
Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced on Feb. 15 that its hourly employees represented by United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 have voted in support of the tentative agreement to replace the collective agreement that expired on June 14, 2019. The new 5-year collective agreement is effective from June 15, 2019 and expires on June 14, 2024, the company said.
**
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced that its chief financial officer Martin Juravsky will resign from the company effective April 30, “to pursue another opportunity with a Toronto-based publicly listed company.” Mr. Juravsky joined Interfor in 2013 and has been CFO since 2018.
**
MORE TO COME