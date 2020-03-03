 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue increased to $403.9-million from $389.8-million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net earnings of $12.2-million or 61 cents per share compared to $6.1-million or 31 cents per share in the same period of 2018. Adjusted net earnings of $10.1-million or 51 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to $8.3-million or 42 cents per share in the same period of 2018.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 50 cents and revenue of $398.2-million.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) issued a statement to confirm that, as part of its previously announced strategic review process, the special committee formed by its board of trustees “is currently in discussions with potential suitors with respect to a potential transaction involving the REIT.”

The company said the special committee hasn't made any decisions related to any strategic alternatives "at this time," and said there can be no assurance that the special committee's discussions with potential suitors will result in a transaction.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced it has priced US$50-million in long-term debt financing with Prudential Capital Group, which is in addition to the US$50-million that was previously announced on Feb. 18, for a total of US$100-million.

"The additional senior secured notes will carry an annual interest rate of 3.25 per cent and have a final maturity in 2030," the company said. "The financing is expected to close during March and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes."

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (PL-T) reported revenue of $91.5-million in the fourth quarter, compared to $103.7-million in revenue in the same quarter of 2018. The company reported a net loss of $3.2-million or 12 cents per share compared to a net profit of $7.4-million or 22 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA totalled $11.3-million compared to $13.8-million a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $100.9-million and a loss of 2 cents.

