Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T) and 10647802 Canada Limited, operating as Dexterra Integrated Facilities Management, announced they will merge in a share purchase agreement “to create a leading Canadian support services company.”
The companies said the transaction was unanimously approved by both Horizon North and Dexterra’s boards of directors, as well as Dexterra’s sole shareholder, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH-T).
"The transaction combines Horizon North's strong western Canadian focused workforce accommodation and national modular solutions businesses with Dexterra's asset-light facilities management platform and central Canadian focused workforce accommodations businesses," the company said.
**
Optiva Inc. (OPT-T) reported revenue of US$20.5-million versus US$27.6-million a year earlier. Its net loss was US$16.9-million or $3.17 US per share versus a profit of US$538,000 or 10 US cent per share a year earlier. “The lower earnings were mainly attributable to a decrease in revenues and higher finance costs and income tax expense during the reported period,” the company stated.
**
Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) announced it has agreed to acquire Cypress Financial Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for US$45.5-million, or US$226 per square foot and an estimated going-in cap rate of 7.4 per cent.
**
MORE TO COME