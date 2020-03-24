Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (WM-T) announced the temporary suspension of its operations at its Fenelon gold project in Quebec until April 15 in response to the orders from the Ontario and Quebec governments with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"As the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is dynamic, Wallbridge is currently unable to determine the impact on its 2020 operating guidance," the company stated.
**
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) announced fourth-quarter rental revenue was $18.1-million, up from $13.7-million a year earlier. Net income was $3.9-million, down from $13.7-million a year earlier.
Funds from operations were $9-million or 22 cents per share versus $7.3-million or 23.4 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting FFO of 24 cents.
**
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T) announced it has suspended operations at its Windfall gold project in Quebec in response to Quebec government’s order to close all non-essential businesses.
**
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (CWEB-T) announced a new asset-backed line of credit with J.P. Morgan for $10-million with an accordion feature to extend the line to $20-million with a 3-year maturity.
Charlotte's Web also said it has engaged J.P. Morgan for commercial banking services.
“Having alternative capital options in place such as a credit line with a leading bank is useful as we grow our business and invest in our infrastructure,” said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte’s Web.
**
MORE TO COME