Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) is raising $110-million in a bought-deal offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to issue to the public $110-million in convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

The net proceeds will be used to partially fund the redemption outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due on Sept. 30, 2019, the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) reported a net loss of $150.3-million in the fourth quarter, compared to a net income of $20.3-million for the same period in 2016.

Total petroleum and natural gas revenues were $42.1-million, which was the same as compared to the same period in 2016.

**

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T) reported revenue from corporate restaurant operations of $66.2-million in the second quarter, compared to $62.4-million for the second quarter a year earlier.

SIR’s net income was $8-million compared to a net loss of $9.9-million a year ago,

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MORE TO COME