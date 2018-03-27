Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) is raising $110-million in a bought-deal offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to issue to the public $110-million in convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.
The net proceeds will be used to partially fund the redemption outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due on Sept. 30, 2019, the company said.
**
Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) reported a net loss of $150.3-million in the fourth quarter, compared to a net income of $20.3-million for the same period in 2016.
Total petroleum and natural gas revenues were $42.1-million, which was the same as compared to the same period in 2016.
**
SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T) reported revenue from corporate restaurant operations of $66.2-million in the second quarter, compared to $62.4-million for the second quarter a year earlier.
SIR’s net income was $8-million compared to a net loss of $9.9-million a year ago,
**
MORE TO COME