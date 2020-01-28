Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A defensive dividend stock with a 25% total return forecast

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 41 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 35 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that is on the positive breakouts list.
While the stock market was under pressure on Monday, this stock held its ground but not for particularly strong reasons.
The share price went up 0.6 per cent on Monday because 1) it’s a defensive consumer staples stock and 2) the share price has already been hammered. In Oct., earnings estimates were slashed and the stock entered correction territory after the company reported weak quarterly earnings results. That being said, from a risk/return perspective, the downside risk in the share price may be limited given the stock’s valuation, and if the company reports strengthening financial results, the share price could recover – but investors may need to have patience.
The security highlighted below is Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Mississauga-based Maple Leaf Foods manufactures food products under brands such as Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, and Schneiders Country Naturals.
The company has two reporting segments, its core Meat Protein Group (representing approximately 96 per cent of total sales for the first nine months of 2019) and the Plant Protein Group.
While the Plant Protein business is still quite small, management sees a tremendous growth opportunity for this business segment to grow driven by rising consumer demand for meat alternative foods (e.g. soy protein and pea protein products).
Before the market opened on Oct. 30, the company reported drastically lower-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The share price tumbled 14 per cent that day on high volume with over 2.4-million shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of less than 500,000 shares.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at $53-million, below the consensus estimate of $103-million and down from $81-million reported during the same period last year. The shortfall stemmed from the Plant Protein segment, which reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $31.6-million. The company spent $45-million in SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) specifically in the Plant Protein business, which only generated $47-million in sales! The majority of the SG&A spend was towards advertising and promotion, and management plans to maintain a high level of SG&A spending.
President and chief executive officer Michael McCain said: “The plan is to invest in SG&A for as long as we can drive these growth rates, to ensure that we’re leading brands.”
The consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 5.4 per cent from 9.3 per cent reported last year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 3 cents, well below the consensus earnings estimate of 31 cents.
On the earnings conference call, Mr. McCain laid out management’s key objectives, saying: “Our meat business seeks to create value through a significant pipeline of initiatives that will generate profitable growth over the next few years, a 14 per cent to 16 per cent adjusted EBITDA margin target, and we’re well on track towards that goal; while our plant protein business reflects the first time in my history ever, in my 40 years in the food industry at Maple Leaf, where we have endorsed, actually intentionally planning to operate the business at a cash flow loss as we capitalize on the enormous opportunity for rapid top line growth and realizing ultimate shareholder value.” Mr. McCain anticipates the plant-protein market will expand to $25-billion within 10 years and targets having a 12 per cent market share.
The company will be reporting its fourth-quarter earnings results on Feb. 27. The consensus EBTIDA and earnings per share estimates are $80-million and 16 cents, respectively. If history repeats itself, the company is expected to announce a dividend increase as it has done in Feb. for the past five consecutive years.
On Mon. Feb. 3, the stock will be added to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index, an index that is often used as a benchmark by institutional dividend investors.
Returning capital to shareholders
Maple Leaf Foods pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.5 cents per share, or 58 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to a current annualized dividend yield of 2.2 per cent.
Since 2015, management has announced a dividend increase in February of each year.
During the first nine months of 2019, the company has not purchased any shares for cancellation as part of its share buyback program.
Analysts’ recommendations
According to Bloomberg, eight analysts have issued research reports on this consumer staples stock since the company released its third-quarter financial results, six analysts issued buy recommendations and two analysts issued neutral recommendations.
The firms providing recent research on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Berenberg, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $325-million in 2019 and $359-million the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 71 cents in 2019 and 80 cents in 2020.
After the company reported its third-quarter financial results, earnings forecasts plunged. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA forecasts were $405-million for 2019 and $465-million for 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecasts were $1.16 for 2019 and $1.42 for 2020.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.8 times the 2020 consensus estimate, relatively in-line with its three-year historical average multiple of 10.5 times and below its peak multiple of approximately 12 times during this period.
The average one-year target price is $32, suggesting the shares may realize a potential price return of 23 per cent over the next 12 months (25 per cent if you include the dividend yield). Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $24 (from Donald McLee, the analyst at Berenberg) to a high of $38 (from Mike Van Aelst, the analyst at TD Securities). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $24, $26, $31, two at $33, $35, $36, and $38.
Revised recommendations
Earlier this month, RBC’s Irene Nattel upgraded her recommendation to “outperform” from “sector perform,” she but reduced her target price to $33 from $35.
Insider transaction activity
The most recent trade reported by an insider occurred in Dec.
On Dec. 10, Vivek Radhakrishnan sold 1,000 shares at a price per share of $25.45. On Nov. 27, Mr. Radhakrishnan purchased 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.22. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.
This list features recent insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Chart Watch
From the beginning of 2013 to the end of 2017, the share price was in an uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows.
On Dec. 18, 2017, the stock closed at a record high of $36.94. However, that uptrend was broken in early 2018. Between early 2018 and late-2019 the stock made several failed attempts to return to its record close. However, after the company reported disappointing third-quarter earnings results, we saw capitulation selling and the share price plunged to the mid-$20 level where it remains.
Year-to-date, the share price is relatively unchanged, up 0.5 per cent.
Looking at key technical resistance and support levels, there is an initial ceiling of resistance between $26.50 and $27.50. After that, there is resistance around $30. Looking at the downside, there is strong downside support around $25, near its 50-day moving average (at $24.83). Failing that, there is technical support at $20.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.