Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A security unshaken by market volatility with an 8% yield

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are nine stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 55 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that has never appeared on the Breakouts list as it is a micro-cap stock with a market capitalization below the screening threshold. However, I wanted to highlight the security as its unit price has held steady despite the market volatility. For investors seeking income, it has an attractive yield of approximately 8 per cent and has a history of providing stable monthly distributions. The security highlighted today is SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The Fund

Ontario-based SIR (Service Inspired Restaurants) Corporation owns a portfolio of 61 restaurants and one seasonal retail outlet (Abbey’s Bakehouse) under the banners Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, Canyon Creek, Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, and The Loose Moose. The restaurants are corporately owned, not franchised, and located primarily in Ontario. SIR’s flagship brand is Jack Astor’s.

During the fourth quarter, revenue from Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill represented 74.6 per cent of pooled revenue, followed by Canyon Creek with a contribution of 9.5 per cent, 8.9 per cent from Scaddabush, and 7 per cent from Reds and the Loose Moose. SIR Royalty Income Fund receives distribution income from its investment in SIR Royalty Limited Partnership.

On March 14, the Fund reported solid year-end financial results. In 2017, pooled revenue increased 2 per cent year-over-year to $283-million. Jack Astor’s same store sales increased 2.5 per cent year-over-year, same store sales at Scaddabush rose 13.1 per cent year-over-year, Canyon Creek’s same store sales climbed 1.8 per cent year-over-year, and overall same store sales growth expanded 3 per cent compared to the prior year. Distributable cash per unit came in at $1.18, up from $1.15 reported in 2016. There is seasonality in its operations with higher revenues typically generated in the summer months.

In the earnings release, management highlighted the increase in minimum wage in Ontario that went into effect at the beginning of this year with another wage hike scheduled for January 1, 2019 stating, “These changes materially increase the cost of hourly labour in the majority of SIR’s restaurants. SIR’s Management is evaluating alternatives to offset the impact of these increases in an effort to reduce the price increases that otherwise may have to be implemented to mitigate anticipated cost increases.”

Distribution policy

The Fund pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 9.5 cents per unit, or $1.14 per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized distribution yield of 7.9 per cent. The Fund has maintained its distribution at this level since 2013. In addition, in December, the Fund paid its unitholders a special distribution of 2 cents per unit.

Management targets a payout ratio averaging 100 per cent over the long-term. In 2017, the payout ratio was 98.4 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There is just one analyst who covers this micro-cap security, Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities. She has a “hold” recommendation and a $13.50 target price, implying the Fund is fully value. She has maintained this recommendation and target price throughout 2017.

Financial forecasts

According to Bloomberg, analyst Elizabeth Johnston is forecasting distributable cash per unit of $1.17 in 2018 and $1.20 in 2019.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, only one insider has reported trading activity in the Fund.

In a very small transaction, Trustee Kim van Nieuwkoop, who is the senior vice-president of human resources and general counsel of SIR Corp., purchased 150 units at an average price of $14.43 per unit, lifting her portfolio’s position up to 4,020 units.

Chart watch

Since mid-2016, the unit price has been consolidating, or trading sideways, primarily between $14 and $15.50. Year-to-date, the unit price of this micro-cap consumer discretionary stock is relatively unchanged.

The security is thinly traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 12,000 units.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the unit price has overhead resistance around $15. After that, there is major resistance around $15.50, close to its record closing high set back in May 2017. Should the unit price retreat, there is strong downside support around $14.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.