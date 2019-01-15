Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with a stable dividend, a 22% gain expected and 9 buy calls

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 33 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and six stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that appears on the positive breakouts list. The stock price has been steadily firming since late-November. This small-cap dividend stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from nine analysts with an anticipated one-year total return (including the dividend yield) of over 22 per cent. The security highlighted below is Park Lawn Corporation (PLC-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Toronto-based Park Lawn operates businesses including cemeteries, funeral homes and crematoria in five Canadian provinces (Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, and Saskatchewan) and 12 U.S. states. Industry fundamentals are positive with high barriers to entry given zoning and permitting requirements. In addition, demographics, with an aging population, acts as a long-term tailwind.

After the market closed on Nov. 13, the company reported its third-quarter financial results that were relatively in-line with expectations. Revenue came in at $43.2-million, up 93 per cent year-over-year, but just below the consensus estimate of $43.7-million. Gross margins expanded to 79.5 per cent from 77.7 per cent reported during the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) climbed to $9.3-million, up 131 per cent year-over-year, in-line with the Street’s expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 19 cents, a penny above the consensus estimate. The share price retreated 28 cents the following day, closing at 21.97.

Management’s core objective is growth – both organic and acquisition growth. The company’s top line growth rate is impressive, driven by acquisitions. In 2017, total revenue realized was $87.3-million. In 2016, total revenue was $67.3-million and in 2015, total revenue was $28.2-million.

On the third-quarter earnings call, management indicated that they have the financial flexibility to make further acquisitions. Chief financial officer Joe Leeder commented on the company’s balance sheet, “We ended the current quarter with approximately $58-million in debt compared with $4.5-million last year. This level of debt, combined with our $150-million credit facility, provides the company with significant growth capital to fund our acquisition or organic growth opportunities going forward.”

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.8 cents per share, or 45.6 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.9 per cent. The dividend has been maintained at this level since 2011.

The dividend appears sustainable with an adjusted cash flow payout ratio of 52 per cent during the first nine months of 2018.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $565-million is well covered by the Street. All nine analysts covering the company have buy recommendations on the stock.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP Securities, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

In December, Brian Pow, an analyst from Acumen Capital, trimmed his target price to $28 from $30.

Financial forecasts

The Street is expecting revenue of $160-million in 2018, up from $87-million reported in 2017, with revenue forecast to reach $209-million in 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $34.2-million in 2018, increasing nearly 50 per cent to $49.8-million in 2019. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 77 cents in 2018, rising 32 per cent to $1.02 in 2019.

EBITDA expectations have been relatively stable. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $35.2-million for 2018 and $50-million for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, shares of Park Lawn are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.4 times the 2019 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 15.6 times. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 24 times the 2019 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 26 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $29.44, suggesting the stock price has more than 20 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $26 (from the analyst at CIBC Capital Markets) to a high of $32 (from the analyst at National Bank Financial). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $26, $26.50, $28, $28.50, $29.50, two at $30, $31, and $32.

Insider transaction activities

Most recently, on Nov. 15, chairman and chief executive officer Andrew Clark invested over $219,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $21.935 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Nine Two Seven Limited), increasing the account’s holdings to 252,510 shares.

The same day, in a relatively small transaction, director Timothy Powers purchased 700 shares at a price per share of $21.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (8809500 Canada Inc.), lifting the account’s holdings to 2,165 shares.

On Oct. 2, fellow board member Deborah Robinson acquired 1,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $25.28, raising her account balance to2,700 shares.

Chart watch

The share price is attempting to reverse a downtrend that has been in place since Sept. 2018.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock price is approaching an initial ceiling of resistance around $25, close to its 200-day moving average (at $24.47). After that, there is resistance between $27 and $28, near its record closing high of $27.80 reached in Aug. 2018. Looking at the downside, the stock price has strong technical support between $20 and $21.

Liquidity can be low for this small-cap stock. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 76,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.