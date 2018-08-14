Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: An outperforming, relatively unknown growth stock with a 53% return forecast

An outperforming, relatively unknown growth stock with a 53 % return forecast
On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 24 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), while the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum) has expanded to 83 securities.
Discussed today is a company that is on the cusp of appearing on the positive breakouts list with its share price trading just below its record high and the stock’s market capitalization just below the $200-million screening threshold. This stock has delivered a stellar 104 per cent return to its shareholders year-to-date and the sole analyst that covers this company anticipates the stock could rally a further 53 per cent over the next year. Trading volume is relatively low, which can create share price volatility. The security highlighted today is Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.
The company
Headquartered in Louisiana, Viemed is a provider of respiratory care home medical services with operations in 24 U.S. states.
The company provides at-home sleep apnea testing and treatment. However, its core business is focused on providing non-invasive ventilation therapy and home treatment for individuals with respiratory conditions, primarily targeting individuals suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Management’s objective is to continue to grow its client base and to expand into other U.S. States. The company generates revenue through recurring monthly fees with the average monthly cost of US$950 per client.
On Monday, the company released its second-quarter financial results after the market closed.
Revenue came in at US$15.5-million, up 42 per cent year-over-year. Gross margins were 73 per cent, up from 72 per cent reported during the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was US$4.1-million, up 71 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margins stood at 26.5 per cent. Reported earnings per share was 6 US cents, up from 5 US cents reported in the second-quarter of last year. The company’s patient count continues to steadily increase, rising 12 per cent year-over-year to 5,078 ventilator patients as at June 30.
Looking forward, management is guiding to report revenue of between US$16.3-million and US$16.7-million in the third-quarter with similar margins. The mid-point of this target range translates to a 33 per cent year-over-year increase.
The company will be holding a conference call at 11 a.m. (ET) on Aug. 14 to discuss its second-quarter financial results.
In May, the stock graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange from the TSX Venture Exchange.
Insiders own approximately 11 per cent of the shares outstanding.
Dividend policy
The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend. Management is focused on growing the business and does not plan to pay its shareholders a dividend in the foreseeable future.
Analysts’ recommendations
This health care stock with a market capitalization of $193-million is covered by one analyst, Doug Cooper from Beacon Securities, who just initiated coverage on the company in April. He has a “buy” recommendation on the stock.
Revised recommendations
In May, the sole analyst covering the stock raised his target price to $7.80 from $7.
Financial forecasts
For 2018, the analyst covering this company is forecasting revenue of US$61.5-million, up from US$46.9-million reported in 2017, EBITDA of US$16.7-million, and earnings per share of 26 US cents. For 2019, the analyst anticipates the company will report revenue of US$77.5-million, EBITDA of US$20.9-million and earnings per share estimate of 33 US cents.
Financial forecasts have held steady and are unchanged from three months ago.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 7 times the 2019 earnings forecast. On a price-to-earnings multiple basis, the stock is trading at 11.8 times the 2019 earnings estimate.
Beacon analyst Doug Cooper has a one-year target price of $7.80, implying the share price has 53 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.
Insider transaction activity
Most recently, five insiders were were buyers in the public market during the month of May.
On May 17, chief executive officer and co-founder Casey Hoyt purchased 12,500 shares in the public market, increasing his portfolio’s position to 1,923,918 shares.
That day, president and co-founder Michael Moore also acquired 12,500 shares, lifting his account’s holdings to 1,923,918 shares.
On May 16, director Timothy Smokoff bought 10,000 shares and the prior day, he accumulated 5,000 shares, initiating a portfolio position.
On May 15, chairman Randy Dobbs purchased 23,000 shares at a price per share of $4.3519, initiating an account position.
On May 15, chief operating officer and director Todd Zehnder acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.30, initiating a portfolio position.
Chart watch
There is very little trading history given that this stock just began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 22, 2017. Consequently, technical analysis is limited.
Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value, rising 104 per cent, and is just 9 cents away from its record closing high set back in May.
Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock has major overhead resistance around $5.20, near its record closing high of $5.19. Looking at the downside, there is strong technical support around $4.50, near its 50-day moving average (at $4.49).
Trading volume can be low, which can create share price volatility. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 120,000 shares.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
