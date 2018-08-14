Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: An outperforming, relatively unknown growth stock with a 53% return forecast

An outperforming, relatively unknown growth stock with a 53 % return forecast

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 24 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), while the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum) has expanded to 83 securities.

Discussed today is a company that is on the cusp of appearing on the positive breakouts list with its share price trading just below its record high and the stock’s market capitalization just below the $200-million screening threshold. This stock has delivered a stellar 104 per cent return to its shareholders year-to-date and the sole analyst that covers this company anticipates the stock could rally a further 53 per cent over the next year. Trading volume is relatively low, which can create share price volatility. The security highlighted today is Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD-T).

Story continues below advertisement

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Headquartered in Louisiana, Viemed is a provider of respiratory care home medical services with operations in 24 U.S. states.

The company provides at-home sleep apnea testing and treatment. However, its core business is focused on providing non-invasive ventilation therapy and home treatment for individuals with respiratory conditions, primarily targeting individuals suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Management’s objective is to continue to grow its client base and to expand into other U.S. States. The company generates revenue through recurring monthly fees with the average monthly cost of US$950 per client.

On Monday, the company released its second-quarter financial results after the market closed.

Revenue came in at US$15.5-million, up 42 per cent year-over-year. Gross margins were 73 per cent, up from 72 per cent reported during the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was US$4.1-million, up 71 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margins stood at 26.5 per cent. Reported earnings per share was 6 US cents, up from 5 US cents reported in the second-quarter of last year. The company’s patient count continues to steadily increase, rising 12 per cent year-over-year to 5,078 ventilator patients as at June 30.

Looking forward, management is guiding to report revenue of between US$16.3-million and US$16.7-million in the third-quarter with similar margins. The mid-point of this target range translates to a 33 per cent year-over-year increase.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The company will be holding a conference call at 11 a.m. (ET) on Aug. 14 to discuss its second-quarter financial results.

In May, the stock graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders own approximately 11 per cent of the shares outstanding.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend. Management is focused on growing the business and does not plan to pay its shareholders a dividend in the foreseeable future.

Analysts’ recommendations

Story continues below advertisement

This health care stock with a market capitalization of $193-million is covered by one analyst, Doug Cooper from Beacon Securities, who just initiated coverage on the company in April. He has a “buy” recommendation on the stock.

Revised recommendations

In May, the sole analyst covering the stock raised his target price to $7.80 from $7.

Financial forecasts

For 2018, the analyst covering this company is forecasting revenue of US$61.5-million, up from US$46.9-million reported in 2017, EBITDA of US$16.7-million, and earnings per share of 26 US cents. For 2019, the analyst anticipates the company will report revenue of US$77.5-million, EBITDA of US$20.9-million and earnings per share estimate of 33 US cents.

Financial forecasts have held steady and are unchanged from three months ago.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 7 times the 2019 earnings forecast. On a price-to-earnings multiple basis, the stock is trading at 11.8 times the 2019 earnings estimate.

Beacon analyst Doug Cooper has a one-year target price of $7.80, implying the share price has 53 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Insider transaction activity

Most recently, five insiders were were buyers in the public market during the month of May.

On May 17, chief executive officer and co-founder Casey Hoyt purchased 12,500 shares in the public market, increasing his portfolio’s position to 1,923,918 shares.

That day, president and co-founder Michael Moore also acquired 12,500 shares, lifting his account’s holdings to 1,923,918 shares.

On May 16, director Timothy Smokoff bought 10,000 shares and the prior day, he accumulated 5,000 shares, initiating a portfolio position.

On May 15, chairman Randy Dobbs purchased 23,000 shares at a price per share of $4.3519, initiating an account position.

On May 15, chief operating officer and director Todd Zehnder acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.30, initiating a portfolio position.

Chart watch

There is very little trading history given that this stock just began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 22, 2017. Consequently, technical analysis is limited.

Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value, rising 104 per cent, and is just 9 cents away from its record closing high set back in May.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock has major overhead resistance around $5.20, near its record closing high of $5.19. Looking at the downside, there is strong technical support around $4.50, near its 50-day moving average (at $4.49).

Trading volume can be low, which can create share price volatility. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 120,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Aug. 13 close BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $124.19 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $46.00 CAS-T Cascades Inc $13.67 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $51.75 UFS-T Domtar Corp. $65.35 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $6.28 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $12.84 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $17.79 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $22.17 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $15.89 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $99.12 LGO-T Largo Resources Ltd. $2.26 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $15.94 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $16.30 PL-T Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. $16.30 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $49.48 SIS-T Savaria Corp $17.71 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $16.85 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $28.35 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $26.00 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $2.56 TCS-T TECSYS Inc. $17.49 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $11.68 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $9.15 Negative Breakouts AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.35 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $50.75 AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $6.11 USA-T Americas Silver Corp $3.20 APH-T Aphria Inc. $9.64 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $2.01 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $1.22 AYM-T Atalaya Mining PLC $3.55 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.47 AGB-T Atlantic Gold Corp. $1.59 ACB-T Aurora Cannabis Inc. $5.93 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $10.05 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $3.03 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $13.76 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $3.90 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.25 BLX-T Boralex Inc $18.92 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $4.70 CWX-T CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $6.25 KBLT-T Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. $6.22 CFF-T Conifex Timber Inc $4.66 CMMC-T Copper Mountain Mining Corp $1.06 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $8.21 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $9.92 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $8.50 ECS-T eCobalt Solutions Inc. $0.73 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $1.26 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $3.05 ERO-T Ero Copper Corp. $8.17 FAH.U-T Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp. $11.25 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $7.23 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.02 FRII-T Freshii Inc. $5.32 G-T Goldcorp Inc $15.13 XAU-T GoldMoney Inc. $2.60 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.32 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $31.92 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $6.24 IBG-T IBI Group Inc. $5.49 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $37.29 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $14.76 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $4.32 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $4.09 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $4.68 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $6.69 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $11.28 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $7.50 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $14.31 MRU-T Metro Inc $41.99 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $12.56 NMX-T Nemaska Lithium Inc. $0.67 NGD-T New Gold Inc $1.47 PDL-T North American Palladium Ltd $9.25 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $22.49 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $25.57 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.92 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd $11.44 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $19.04 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $10.16 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $2.07 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $5.33 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.55 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.28 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $3.14 S-T Sherritt International Corp $0.83 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $53.18 SSRM-T SSR Mining Inc. $12.69 STEP-T STEP Energy Services Ltd. $8.13 SOX-T Stuart Olson Inc $6.89 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $51.03 FIRE-T Supreme Cannabis Co Inc. $1.30 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $5.58 TECK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $31.43 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $3.96 TSGI-T The Stars Group Inc. $37.35 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $8.20 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $22.49 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $0.70 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $19.22 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $41.59 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $2.31 WPM-T Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $26.32 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $7.52