 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: Investors get defensive with dividend stocks on the rise

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: Investors get defensive with dividend stocks on the rise

Jennifer Dowty
Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 14 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 89 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

The negative breakouts list has grown in size given the recent pressure on equity markets.

Meanwhile, dividend stocks are dominating the positive breakouts list. The stocks that are surfacing on the positive breakouts list (those securities with share or unit prices that are going up) are principally securities providing investors with attractive yields of 4 per cent or more with five utility stocks on the positive breakouts list.

Story continues below advertisement

Discussed today is a high-yielding security that may appear on the positive breakouts list in the future - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T). The Trust currently yields an attractive 5.8 per cent and the consensus target price implies a potential one-year total return (including the yield) of over 14 per cent.

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The REIT

Toronto-based RioCan owns and operates a portfolio of 250 retail and mixed use properties across the country, including 17 properties that are under development.

In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, Ontario is the REIT’s largest exposure, accounting for 65.7 per cent of annualized rental revenue, followed by Alberta at 16.8 per cent, Quebec at 7.9 per cent, B.C. at 7.2 per cent, eastern Canada at 1.7 per cent, and Manitoba at 0.7 per cent.

In terms of its tenant base, Loblaws/Shoppers Drug Mart is its largest tenant, representing 4.8 per cent of its annualized rental revenue, followed by Canadian Tire at 4.5 per cent, Cineplex/Galaxy Cinemas at 4.3 per cent, the TJX Companies (with banners Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense) at 4.2 per cent, and Walmart at 3.6 per cent. Other major tenants include Metro/Super C/Loeb/Food Basics, Lowe’s, Sobeys/Safeway and Dollarama. Its top 10 tenants accounted for 31.4 per cent of total annualized rental revenue.

Before the market opened on Oct. 31, RioCan reported solid third-quarter financial results. Funds from operations (FFO) per unit came in at 47 cents, beating the Street’s expectations of 44 cents. Same-property net operating income (NOI) continues to steadily expand, rising to 1.6 per cent year-over-year. In-place occupancy climbed to 96.2 per cent, up 0.6 per cent from last quarter. During the quarter, the Trust was active in its buyback program, repurchasing 5.425-million units. During the trading session, the unit price was relatively unchanged, closing at $24, down 11 cents from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Management’s goal is to build a portfolio of high-quality assets in major markets and in doing so, management expects to achieve even higher same-property net operating income leading to future distribution increases. Last year, management announced its plan to unlock value by selling approximately 100 properties located in secondary markets over two to three years. Management indicated that half of the proceeds were to be reinvested in the market (with a focus on major markets) and the other half of proceeds were earmarked to repurchase units. Management is achieving its objective with the REIT’s major market presence rising to 84.1 per cent, up from 75.2 per cent reported last year. As of Oct. 30, the company realized $1.3-billion worth of dispositions, representing roughly 63 per cent of management ‘s targeted proceeds.

On the earnings call, chief executive officer Edward Sonshine commented on the depressed unit price, “Our unit value, sadly, does still not reflect what is being created here at RioCan, and while I hope that that will eventually rectify itself, I’ve also learned that hope is not the best strategy. So while there is no doubt in my mind that the strategic initiatives we have underway are correct and starting to bear impressive fruit, I want you to rest assured that we are never satisfied, and we will continue to explore new initiatives.”

Distribution policy

RioCan pays its unitholders a monthly distribution at 12 cents per unit, or $1.44 per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 5.8 per cent.

The payout ratio during the first nine months of 2018 is relatively conservative at 78 per cent, just below management’s 80 per cent target.

Analysts’ recommendations

Story continues below advertisement

After RioCan reported its third quarter financial results, nine analysts issued research reports, of which seven analysts issued buy recommendations and two analysts issued “sector perform” recommendations.

The nine firms providing recent research coverage on the REIT are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Edward Jones, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Expectations have remained relatively stable. To illustrate, after the REIT reported its third quarter financial result, analysts maintained their recommendations and target prices. There were no revisions reported by analysts.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of $1.84 in 2018 and $1.88 in 2019. The consensus adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit estimates for 2018 and 2019 are $1.65 and $1.68, respectfully.

Story continues below advertisement

Financial forecasts have been increasing. To illustrate, three months ago, the FFO per unit estimates were $1.80 for 2018 and $1.83 for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 13.2 times the consensus 2019 estimate, below its three-year historical average multiple is approximately 14.8 times and near its lowest multiple over this time period. If the multiple expanded to a 14.8 times, this would equate to a unit price of approximately $27.75 based on the current 2019 consensus estimate.

The consensus one-year target price is $26.75, implying the unit price may appreciate 8 per cent over the next 12 months, providing investors with a total return (including the yield) of over 14 per cent. Target prices are quite concentrated. Individual target prices provided by eight firms are as follows in numerical order: two at $26, two at $26.50, two at $27, $27.25, and $28.

Insider Transaction Activity

Richard Dansereau, who sits on the board of trustees, initiated a portfolio position this month. On Nov. 6, he purchased 1,375 units at a price per unit of $24.34. On Nov. 2, he bought 745 units at a price per unit of $23.83. His account balance now stands at 2,120 units.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the unit price has increased 1.8 per cent, which is slightly below the 3.7 per cent return of the S&P/TSX real estate sector.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, there is major initial resistance around $26, and after that, there is a ceiling of resistance around $27. Looking at the downside, there is technical support around $24, close to its 200-day moving average (at $24.17). Failing that, there is strong technical support around $23.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Nov. 12 close
ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $8.56
ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $40.11
BCE-T BCE Inc $54.20
KWH-UN-T Crius Energy Trust $6.93
EMA-T Emera Inc $43.14
FTS-T Fortis Inc $45.80
HLS-T HLS Therapeutics Inc. $16.25
JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $5.23
LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $30.98
L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $58.88
MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $14.55
MRG-UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $17.63
NWC-T North West Co Inc $30.24
QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $28.48
Negative Breakouts
ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $16.58
BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $10.19
AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $4.60
AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $17.63
AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $24.38
USA-T Americas Silver Corp $2.31
ADW.A-T Andrew Peller Ltd $14.38
ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $10.12
AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $0.91
ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.08
AGB-T Atlantic Gold Corp. $1.51
BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $2.50
BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $4.04
BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $2.48
BYD-UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $110.04
DOO-T BRP Inc $49.67
CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $3.30
CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $19.41
TRST-T CannTrust Holdings Inc. $8.14
CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $3.20
CHE-UN-T Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund $11.74
CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $2.17
CMMC-T Copper Mountain Mining Corp $0.92
CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $5.51
DOL-T Dollarama Inc $36.40
DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $19.57
ECN-T ECN Capital Corp. $3.18
ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $0.82
EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $2.49
FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $6.74
FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $4.43
GLXY-T Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. $1.80
GXE-T Gear Energy Ltd $0.64
GSV-T Gold Standard Ventures Corp. $1.78
GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $1.48
HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $8.32
HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $17.87
IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $4.00
KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $36.60
KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $5.03
KEY-T Keyera Corp $29.21
KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $68.34
K-T Kinross Gold Corp $3.34
LAS.A-T Lassonde Industries Inc $204.94
LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.05
LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $4.52
MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $8.35
MUX-T McEwen Mining Inc. $2.37
MPVD-T Mountain Province Diamonds Inc $1.89
NEPT-T Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc $4.41
NCU-T Nevada Copper Corp $0.36
NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $38.80
HIP-T Newstrike Resources Ltd. $0.49
NVO-T Novo Resources Corp. $1.97
NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $4.63
OBE-T Obsidian Energy Ltd. $0.73
OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd $9.31
POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $7.79
PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $18.24
PSH-T Petroshale Inc. $1.26
PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $19.11
PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $0.39
RECP-T Recipe Unlimited Corp. $25.66
RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $9.20
SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $2.65
SEC-T Senvest Capital Inc. $188.00
VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $12.14
SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $21.11
SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $2.86
STN-T Stantec Inc $30.92
STLC-T Stelco Holdings Inc. $17.52
STEP-T STEP Energy Services Ltd. $2.60
SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.24
SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $10.93
SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $1.76
THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $2.98
TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.89
TSGI-T The Stars Group Inc. $22.16
TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $4.83
TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $58.23
TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $18.68
TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $1.43
VLN-T Velan Inc $10.31
VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $31.18
WED-T Westaim Corp. $2.64
WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $5.88
YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $2.76
YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $3.44
Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $7.05

Source: Bloomberg

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019