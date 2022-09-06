On today’s Breakouts report, there are just four stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 25 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that appeared on the positive breakouts list last month – Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T). The stock has strong positive price momentum. The stock just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in November of 2021. The share price has rallied nearly 70 per cent from its initial offering price of $22.

Year-to-date, the share price is up an impressive 26 per cent. On Aug. 8, the share price closed at a record high of $39.15. This mid-cap stock is well covered by the Street and has eight buy-equivalent recommendations and three neutral recommendations.

A brief outline on Definity is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Ontario-based Definity is a leading property and casualty (P&C) insurance company in Canada. The company operates three main business lines: 1) personal auto; 2) personal property and 3) commercial lines.

In 2021, the GWP (gross written premiums) breakdown was 44 per cent personal auto, 28 per cent personal property and 28 per cent commercial lines. GWP is defined as the total premiums from the sale of insurance.

In terms of geographical GWP breakdown, in 2021, 58 per cent was from Ontario, 14 per cent was from Alberta and the Prairies, 10 per cent stemmed from B.C., 9 per cent from Québec, and 9 per cent was from Atlantic provinces.

Investment thesis

Industry leader: 6th largest P&C insurance provider in the country in 2021. Management aims to become one of the top five industry players in Canada through a combination of organic (internal) and acquisition growth.

Growth. Between 2018 and 2021, gross written premiums expanded at a compounded annual growth rates of 10 per cent. Management targets GWP annual growth of approximately 10 per cent.

Recession resistant business to a certain degree with on-going demand for auto and home insurance.

Ability to raise prices.

Stock is fairly valued.

Quarterly earnings and outlook

After the market closed on Aug. 2, the company reported its second-quarter financial results.

Gross written premiums increased 12.6 per cent year-over-year to $985-million. This growth was driven by strength across its three business lines. GWP in its largest segment, personal auto, increased 8.6 per cent year-over-year to $420-million. GWP in its personal property line grew 13.4 per cent year-over-year to $269-million. GWP in commercial insurance grew 17.9 per cent.

Operating earnings per share came in at 42 cents, well above the Street’s forecast of 31 cents. The overall combined ratio was 95.8 per cent. As of June 30, the operating return on equity was 10.7 per cent for the trailing 12-months. Book value per share stood at $19.51. The following day, the share price rallied nearly 5 per cent.

Management provided a positive outlook. On the second-quarter earnings call, president and chief executive officer Rowan Saunders remarked, “We expect market conditions to remain conducive to solid industry results. We expect firm market conditions in property lines will persist over the next 12 months and we’re seeing evidence in the form of rising industry rates.”

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share or 50 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.3 per cent.

On the second quarter earnings call, chief financial officer Philip Mather remarked on management’s objectives on returning capital to its investors, “We also intend to have a sustainable and growing dividend per share…We currently see buybacks at the bottom of our priority list for capital deployment actions. Overall, I believe our strong operational performance and robust capital levels positions us well to deliver value to shareholders by growing profitability and deploying our capital in a disciplined manner over time.”

Analysts’ recommendations

This financial stock with a market capitalization of over $4-billion is well covered by the Street. According to Refinitiv, there are currently eight buy recommendations and three neutral recommendations (from the analysts at CIBC, Raymond James and UBS).

The 11 firms providing research coverage on the company are: Barclays, BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Capital M arkets, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank, TD Securities and UBS.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.95 in 2022 and $2.16 in 2023.

Earnings per share forecasts have been rising. To illustrate, three months ago, the Street was forecasting earnings per share of $1.87 in 2022 and $2.01 the following year.

Valuation

According to Refinitiv, on a price-to-book (P/B) basis, the shares are trading at multiple of 1.7 times the 2023 consensus estimate.

The average 12-month target price is $39.14, implying the stock has 5 per cent upside potential over the next year.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there has not been any buying or selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

The stock has a very limited trading history given that it just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in November 2021. Consequently, technical analysis is limited.

The stock has positive price momentum. The share price is up nearly 70 per cent from its initial offering price of $22. Year-to-date, the share price is up an impressive 26 per cent.

Looking at key technical support and resistance levels, there is initial technical support around $35, close to its 50-day moving average at $35.87. There is an initial ceiling of resistance between $39 and $40, near its record closing high of $39.15 reached on Aug. 8.

ESG Risk Rating

Looking at three risk providers Sustainalytics, MSCI and Bloomberg, the stock currently does not have an ESG risk rating with these providers.

POSITIVE BREAKOUTS Sept. 2 close CRE-X Critical Elements Corp. $1.36 NOA-T North American Construction Group Ltd. $18.01 RECP-T Recipe Unlimited Corp. $17.38 WED-X Westaim Corp. $2.50 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS ABCT-T ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. $6.08 AIM-T Aimia Inc $4.62 CGY-T Calian Group Ltd. $57.63 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $15.02 CSH-UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $11.31 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $3.35 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $12.71 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $79.22 DIR-UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $16.77 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $35.52 ECN-T ECN Capital Corp. $12.03 EGLX-T Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. $3.89 GGD-T GoGold Resources Inc $3.02 GOLD-T GoldMining Inc. $1.46 FOOD-T Goodfood Market Corp. $3.82 GRT-UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $102.30 LAS-A-T Lassonde Industries Inc $152.00 MAXR-T Maxar Technologies Ltd. $38.58 NVEI-T Nuvei Corporation $77.99 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $60.26 PRN-T Profound Medical Corp. $14.51 TA-T TransAlta Corp $13.98 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $4.08 TUD-X Tudor Gold Corp. $2.16 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $26.04 Source: Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

