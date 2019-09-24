 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: The Street is forecasting a 25% recovery rally for this oversold stock

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: The Street is forecasting a 25% recovery rally for this oversold stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 34 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 15 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a mid-cap stock that is on the negative breakouts list. Since the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings results on Aug. 8, the share price has dropped over $11, or 17 per cent. The stock is now in oversold territory. Concerns surrounding the company’s future sales growth have erased this industry leader’s premium valuation. Yet, many analysts remain bullish on the stock. There are eight buy recommendations and the average target price implies a potential price return of over 25 per cent over the next 12 months. The security highlighted today is CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when doing your own due diligence.

Story continues below advertisement

The company

Toronto-based CCL Industries is an industry leader. It is the largest label company in the world with operations in 40 countries. CCL provides services to large multinational customers through its four reporting business segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. Last quarter, the CCL segment accounted for 61 per cent of total revenue, Avery represented 15 per cent of total revenue, Checkpoint was 13 per cent of total revenue, and the balance, roughly 10 per cent, was from Innovia.

After the market closed on August 8, the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Sales increased 7.1 per cent year-over-year to $1.354-billion, falling short of the Street’s expectations of $1.38-billion. Organic growth was low at 1.9 per cent. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $267-million, below the consensus estimate of $288-million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 69 cents, well below the consensus estimate of 76 cents per share. The company has a healthy balance sheet with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just under 2 times. The share price plunged almost 9 per cent the following trading session.

On the earnings call, management attributed weakness to sales experienced during the month of June in the company’s largest business segment, CCL, which it noted had subsequently recovered in July. The CCL segment reported sales of $831.5-million, up 3 per cent year-over-year (organic sales growth was 2.3 per cent). EBITDA was $172.6-million, down 2 per cent year-over-year. Within the CCL segment, weakness was noted in home and personal care (low aerosol can demand in North America), food and beverage (expansion costs and pricing pressures), and healthcare and specialty results fell in North America.

On the earnings call, president and chief executive officer Geoff Martin summed up how uncertainty in the company’s sales can create skepticism or nervousness with investors. He noted the low visibility and hence difficulty in forecasting earnings for the company’s label segment, “In the label business, we work on pretty short lead times. The backlog in that business is rarely more than a month… We had a good April, a good May, a soft June, a strong July and I think we look reasonably set for August, but September is a long way off in our business so hard to really comment beyond. We’re certainly seeing a market that’s somewhat more volatile that it was the last two or three years for sure. Probably wouldn’t surprise many people [with] that comment. But they’re more nervous about [sales growth] when you see a month like June come along as soft as it was and then you see a complete rebound the next month, it makes you a little more uncertain about how things are going to be two and three, four months down the road.”

Dividend policy

Over the years, the company has steadily increased its dividend. Most recently, in February, the company announced a 31 per cent dividend hike, raising its quarterly dividend to 17 cents per share (68 cents per share yearly) from 13 cents per share. The current annualized dividend yield is 1.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 analysts providing recent coverage on the company, of which eight analysts have buy recommendations, and two analysts have neutral recommendations.

The 10 firms providing recent research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Laurentian Bank Securities, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

In September, Ben Jekic, the analyst at GMP, trimmed his target price to $74 from $76.

After the company reported its quarterly earnings in August, several analysts tweaked their expectations. BMO’s Stephen MacLeod raised his target price by $2 to $70. RBC’s Walter Spracklin lowered his target price to $71 from $73. Elizabeth Johnston, an analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities, increased her target price to $74 from $71. CIBC’s Scott Fromson lowered his target price by $1 to $69.

Story continues below advertisement

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $1.084-billion for 2019 and $1.139-billion for 2020. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.82 for 2019, rising 9 per cent to $3.07 in 2020.

After the company reported the second-quarter earnings miss, forecasts declined. For instance, three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.92 for 2019 and $3.18 for the following year.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 10.4 times the 2020 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 11.2 times.

On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 17.9 times the 2020 consensus estimate, below the stock’s three-year historical average P/E multiple of 19.2 times.

Story continues below advertisement

The average 12-month target price is $68.89, suggesting the stock has over 25 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices provided by nine analysts vary widely and are as follows in numerical order: $60 (the low on the Street is from Damir Gunja, the analyst at TD Securities), $65, $66, $69, $70, two at $71, and two at $74 (the high on the Street is from Ben Jekic, the analyst at GMP, and Elizabeth Johnston, the analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities).

Insider transaction activity

So far, in the second half of the year, there have not been any trades in the public market reported by insiders.

Most recently, on June 18, Günther Birkner, president of Innovia Films (an operating segment of CCL) sold 56,700 shares at a price per share of $65, leaving 70,260 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $3.6-million.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 10 per cent. However, the share price has declined over 19 per cent since July 29, when the share price closed at its year-to-date high. The stock is now in correction territory and oversold. The stock has a RSI (relative strength index) reading of 29. Generally, a reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The stock price was in a multi-year uptrend until mid-2017. However, over the past two years, the share price has been consolidating, trading sideways, principally between $50 and just below $70 with the share price currently headed towards to lower end of this trading band.

The downtrend remains intact - for now. Also negative is the high volume. The share price has been declining on high volume. On Fri. Sept. 20, for instance, over 1.3-million shares traded, well above its three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 560,000 shares.

Looking at key support and resistance levels, there is strong technical support around $50. Should the share price recover, there is an initial ceiling of resistance around $60, and major resistance around $68, near its record closing high of $68.27 reached in June 2017.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

Story continues below advertisement

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsSept. 23 close
AGF-B-TAGF Management Ltd $6.26
APR-UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $10.99
BGM-TBarkerville Gold Mines Ltd. $0.50
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $2.32
BLX-TBoralex Inc $22.59
BEP-UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $50.20
BTB-UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.80
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $2.80
CHE-UN-TChemtrade Logistics Income Fund $11.65
CUF-UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $12.97
EDV-TEndeavour Mining Corp. $28.30
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $102.77
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $39.53
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $53.00
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $112.07
IAG-TiA Financial Corporation Inc. $59.96
IFC-TIntact Financial Corp $131.50
IFP-TInterfor Corp $14.56
KML-TKinder Morgan Canada Ltd. $15.00
K-TKinross Gold Corp $7.10
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $45.56
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $16.08
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $75.05
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $8.88
MDI-TMajor Drilling Group International Inc $6.66
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $65.53
NUAG-TNew Pacific Metals Corp. $3.09
PDL-TNorth American Palladium Ltd $18.80
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $30.34
TVK-TTerraVest Capital Inc $13.25
TEV-TTervita Corp. $7.54
TNT-UN-TTrue North Commercial REIT $6.98
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $78.02
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $8.78
Negative Breakouts
GBT-TBMTC Group Inc $10.24
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Company $118.40
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd $299.73
TRST-TCannTrust Holdings Inc. $1.68
CCL-B-TCCL Industries Inc $54.85
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $1.18
CL-TCresco Labs Inc. $8.64
CRON-TCronos Group Inc. $13.55
FAH-U-TFairfax Africa Holdings Corp. $6.75
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $46.69
HARV-THarvest Health & Recreation Inc. $5.10
NEPT-TNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. $4.99
PAT-TPatriot One Technologies Inc. $1.60
RVX-TResverlogix Corp $2.50
STLC-TStelco Holdings Inc. $10.68

Source: Bloomberg

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter