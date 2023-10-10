On today’s Breakouts report, there are five stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 16 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is an energy stock that is on the positive breakouts list - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T). The stock is benefitting from recent strength in the price of natural gas. Looking ahead, a key risk for the stock is a warm winter leading to soft demand for natural gas.

The share price can be very volatile. In the first half of 2023, the share price declined 21 per cent. In the third-quarter, the stock rebounded, rallying 25 per cent. Given the dramatic moves in the share price, the stock is best considered by investors with a high risk tolerance within a diversified portfolio.

A brief outline on Peyto is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Calgary-based Peyto is an exploration and production oil and gas company, weighted towards natural gas production. This low-cost producer is the country’s fifth largest gas producer.

Last month, management announced that it entered into an agreement to purchase Repsol Canada Energy Partnership with assets also located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The acquisition, with a purchase price of US$468-million, is expected to be completed in mid-Oct. To fund this planned acquisition, the company expanded its existing revolver credit facility to $1-billion from $800-million, and completed an equity financing.

In a news release, president and chief executive officer Jean-Paul Lachance commented on the strategic fit of these assets, “The Repsol assets fit perfectly with Peyto’s existing Deep Basin acreage and offer a significant number of top-tier undeveloped locations that will immediately compete for capital within our portfolio. Furthermore, we have identified many opportunities to leverage our low cost, operational expertise on these assets which we expect will yield significant annual cost savings. Together, at current strip pricing and under our proposed development plan, the combined assets are forecast to generate sufficient cumulative free cash flow over the next three years to support long term sustainable returns to shareholders in the form of reduced debt and increasing dividends.” The acquisition of the Repsol assets will provide the company with an extensive inventory of drilling locations to support future production growth.

Management targets annual production of more than 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) by the end of 2026, up significantly from 103,548 boe/d reported in 2022.

Management employs a hedging strategy in order to mitigate risk from commodity price volatility. For the winter, over 55 per cent of the company’s forecast volumes are hedged at $4.77 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), and next summer around 45 per cent of Peyto’s volumes are hedged at $3.6 per Mcf.

Quarterly earnings

On Aug. 9, the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Funds from operations came in at 81 cents per share, a penny above the Street’s expectations.

Dividend Policy

Over the years, the dividend has fluctuated significantly with frequent dividend cuts and dividend increases announced by management.

The company currently pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 11 cents per share, or $1.32 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 9.6 per cent.

In the first half of 2023, the funds from operations payout ratio stood at 99 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

The stock has seven buy-equivalent recommendation and two neutral recommendations. Due to the recent equity financing, two analysts’ recommendations remain temporarily restricted.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are: BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Stifel Canada and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Since the beginning of Sept., eight analysts have revised their expectations – all moderately higher.

Canaccord’s Mike Mueller hiked his target price to $16.25 from $14.

Desjardins’ Chris MacCulloch tweaked his target price to $13.50 from $13.

National Bank’s Travis Wood revised his target price to $17 from $16.

Peters’ Christian Comeau upgraded his recommendation to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” and raised his target price to $16 from $14.

Raymond James’ Jeremy McCrea upgraded his recommendation to an “outperform” from “market perform” and raised his target price to $15 from $13.50.

RBC’s Michael Harvey raised his target price to $15 from $13.

Scotiabank’s Cameron Bean raised his target price by $2 to $23 (an outlier and the high on the Street).

Stifel’s Michael Dunn bumped his target price to $17 from $16.

Financial forecasts

The consensus cash flow per share estimate is $3.91 in 2023, down from $4.73 reported in 2022, and $4.66 in 2024.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow (EV/DACF) basis.

The average one-year target price is $16.47, implying the share price has 20 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are: $13.50 (from Desjardins’ Chris MacCulloch), two at $15, $15.50, $16, $16.25, two at $17, and $23 (from Scotiabank’s Cameron Bean).

Insider transaction activity

Between Oct. 3-5, president and chief executive officer Jean-Paul Lachance exercised his options, receiving 58,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $10.31, and sold 58,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $13.41, after which this particular account held 403,133 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $181,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is relatively flat, down 1 per cent. However, the share price has been quite volatile in 2023.

On June 22, the share price closed at $10.62. But by Oct. 6, the share price rallied nearly 30 per cent, closing at $13.70.

The stock chart turned positive. In late September, the stock exhibited a bullish technical signal – a “golden Cross.” This occurs when the 50-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has an initial ceiling of resistance between $14 and $15. After that, there is overhead resistance around $17. In terms of downside support, there is strong technical support around $12, close to its 200-day moving average (at $12.12).

ESG Risk Rating

According to Sustainalytics, the company has an environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk score of 49.6 as of June 21, 2023. A risk score above 40 reflects a ‘severe’ rating.

Positive and negative breakouts on the TSX POSITIVE BREAKOUTS Oct. 6 close CLS-T Celestica Inc $36.07 DFY-T Definity Financial Corp. $38.89 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $1,166.28 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $13.70 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $14.70 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $5.15 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $99.54 CFP-T Canfor Corp $15.34 CG-T Centerra Gold Inc $6.30 DXT-T Dexterra Group Inc. $5.44 IFP-T Interfor Corp $18.65 MOZ-T Marathon Gold Corporation $0.55 TPX-B-T Molson Coors Canada Inc. $78.09 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $55.99 NOU-X Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. $3.02 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $23.63 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $86.09 SGML-X Sigma Lithium Corp. $37.66 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $4.16 TXP-T Touchstone Exploration Inc. $0.95 Source: Bloomberg

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

This report should not be considered an investment recommendation