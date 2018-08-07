Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: This top-performing stock has 19 buy calls with a projected gain of over 20%

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 40 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 29 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a top-performing stock that appears on the positive breakouts list.

Ahead of the upcoming release of the company’s second quarter financial results, several analysts have revised their expectations higher. The average target price suggests the share price may rally over 20 per cent, in addition to its impressive year-to-date gain of over 40 per cent. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 19 analysts on the Street.

The security highlighted today is Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Calgary-based Enerplus is an oil and gas producer with operations located in western Canada as well as in the United States (Pennsylvania, North Dakota Bakken, and Montana). In 2017, approximately 52 per cent of its production was natural gas with the balance, 48 per cent, of its production from oil and NGL’s (natural gas liquids). In terms of geographical production breakdown, in 2017, approximately 77 per cent of its production was from the U.S. with the remainder, 23 per cent, from Canada. The company identifies itself as a U.S. light oil Bakken growth play. Management anticipates achieving over 30 per cent production growth from North Dakota this year.

On May 3, the company released its first-quarter financial results. Production averaged 85,080 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), of which 49 per cent was liquids. Adjusted funds flow was $155-million. For 2018, management has provided the following guidance: average annual total production of between 86,000 boe/d and 91,000 boe/d, and capital spending is forecast to be between $535-million and $585-million with most of its spending program, 75 per cent, allocated to the North Dakota Bakken.

On the earnings call, president and chief executive officer Ian Dundas provided a solid outlook for 2018 stating, “When we released our 2018 guidance at the end of last year, we indicated that we expected to be approximately cash flow neutral at around $50 to $55 per barrel in West Texas. Now with the current forward stripped in the mid-$60 range, we are forecasting our adjusted fund flow to exceed capital expenditures and our dividend by approximately $100 million. We remain well-positioned relative to our plans this year. We’re on track to deliver strong returns on our capital program, competitive and profitable production growth and meaningful free cash flows.”

The company has a healthy balance sheet, exiting the first-quarter with a net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio of 0.5 times, cash of approximately $400-million and an undrawn credit facility of $800-million, providing the company with the financial flexibility to fund continued growth, including acquisition growth. At a J.P. Morgan energy conference held in June, the Chief Financial Officer Jodine Jenson Labrie remarked, “Strategically though, our plan is to use the excess cash to add to our inventory and resource capture opportunities. We already have a very high quality inventory in North Dakota, but safe to say, we're not an infinite inventory story so complementing this, in my view, I would be the best use of our cash.”

During the quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares as part of its share buyback program. With respect to the buyback program, Mr. Dundas indicated on the earnings call that, “The NCIB (normal course issuer bid) we view as a tool. We plan to keep it in place and we'll look to execute on that opportunistically from time to time. Strategically, right now, I'd say, we're a little more interested in building for the future and those sorts of things but it will be something that we'll evaluate on a real time basis…We put NCIB in place for only $200 million.”

The company does has a hedging program in place and is approximately 65 per cent hedged on its oil volumes this year with less hedging on gas.

The company is dual listed, trading on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker, ERF.

The company will be releasing its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on August 10. In May, management guided for liquids production to average between 48,000 boe/d and 50,000 boe/d. The Street is anticipating the company will report cash flow per share of 70 cents.

Dividend Policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of one cent per share, or 12 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.7 per cent.

The dividend has been maintained at this level since early 2016. In February 2016, management announced a dividend cut, the monthly dividend was reduced to its present level of a penny per share from three cents per share.

Analysts’ recommendations

This mid-cap stock with a market capitalization of $4.3-billion has recent research coverage by 19 analysts and all 19 analysts have buy recommendations on the stock.

The firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Capital One Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Desjardins Securities, Eight Capital, GMP Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co. Ltd., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, TD Securities, Tudor Pickering and Co., and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

Analysts have been revising their expectations ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings release. Listed below of several such revisions.

Earlier this month, Brian Kristjansen, an analyst at Macquarie, increased his target price to $25.50 from $23.50.

In July, Travis Wood from National Bank Financial raised his target price to $25 from $18.50. Patrick O’Rourke from AltaCorp Capital took his target price up by $3 to $20.50. Kurt Molnar from Raymond James lifted his target price to $23.50 from $20. Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity bumped his target price to $21 from $18. Jamie Kubik, the analyst from CIBC Capital Markets, increased his target price to $22 from $20. Patrick Bryden from Scotia Capital revised his target price to $22.50 from $20.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting cash flow per share of $2.94 in 2018, rising 20 per cent to $3.53 in 2019.

Financial forecasts have been rising. For instance, three months ago, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $2.75 for 2018 and $3.11 for 2019.

Valuation

The stock can be valued on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis.

The consensus one-year target price is $21.42, implying the share price has over 21 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Insider transaction activity

In July, three insiders were sellers in the public market.

On July 11, Raymond Daniels, Senior Vice-President – Operations, People & Culture, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (59,390) at a price per share of $17.40 with 20,450 shares remaining in his portfolio.

On July 11, Edward McLaughlin, President – U.S. Operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (151,216) at an average price per share of approximately $17.37, leaving 14,265 shares in his account.

On July 9, Nathan Fisher, Vice-President – U.S. Development and Geosciences, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (8,100) at an average price per share of approximately $16.94. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 9,591 shares.

Chart watch

The share price is in an uptrend. Year-to-date, the stock price is up 43 per cent, making it the second best performing stock (not including the yield) in the S&P/TSX composite energy sector, behind MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T).

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock has initial overhead resistance around $20. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support around $16.50, near its 50-day moving average (at $16.51).

