Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: With a unanimous buy call, this stock is rocketing higher on a transformational acquisition

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 35 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 24 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that just surfaced on the positive breakouts list with the share price soaring 14 per cent on Monday after the company announced a transformational acquisition.
For over the past two years, the share price has drifted downward as demand for the stock dried up. Many investors became frustrated as they waited for management to unlock shareholder value by deploying the company’s large cash position on strategic acquisitions. Patient investors may be rewarded in the year ahead.
With this announced acquisition, the share price may steadily recover. The acquisition is expected to be fully completed in 2020. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation. The company highlighted below is Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Montreal-based Knight Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2014 by Jonathan Goodman, who was previously the chief executive and co-founder of Paladin Labs.
As Knight’s chief executive officer, Mr. Goodman’s core objective is to replicate his successful strategy at Paladin of acquiring or working in partnership with other pharmaceutical companies in order to develop and market new products.
On Monday, management announced its two-step plan to acquire Uruguay-based Grupo Biotoscana, or GBT, a leading Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company with operations in 10 countries. Initially, management plans to acquire a 51.21 per cent interest in the company from its controlling shareholders.
This transaction is expected to be completed by Nov. 29. Subsequently, the company will launch a tender offer to acquire the remaining 48.79 per cent interest from public shareholders. The second step is anticipated to be completed four to eight months thereafter. The total purchase price is expected to total approximately $369-million and will be funded from cash on the company’s balance sheet.
At the end of the second quarter (on June 30), Knight Therapeutics had $745-million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. The purchase price represented approximately an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.5 times based on GBT’s trailing 12-month financial results. Post this transaction, Knight Therapeutics is expected to have at least $250-million of cash remaining, which will be available to fund additional growth opportunities.
GBT has solid fundamentals. For the 12-month period ending on June 30, GBT realized revenue of $240-million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $49-million. Between 2014 and 2018, GBT’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent and adjusted EBITDA expanded at a CAGR of 26.9 per cent. This growth reflects a combination of internal (new partnerships and product launches) and acquisition growth.
Some of GBT’s key partners include Gilead, Celgene, Eisai and Basilea. In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, for the trailing 12-month period as of June 30, 49 per cent came from Brazil, 21 per cent from Argentina, 16 per cent from Colombia, 2 per cent from Mexico, and the balance from other regions.
On a conference call held on Monday, management identified Mexico as a region where it can expand its operations. In terms of product offerings, 43 per cent of revenue was from onco and onco-hematology, 36 per cent from infectious diseases, and 21 per cent from other specialty therapeutic offerings.
Dividend policy
The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
Analysts’ recommendations
This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.16-billion is covered by eight analysts, and the stock has a unanimous buy recommendation.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Bloom Burton & Co., Canaccord Genuity, GMP, ISS-EVA, Mackie Research Capital, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, and RBC Dominion Securities.
Revised recommendations
On Monday, two analysts raised their target prices.
Mackie’s Andre Uddin increased his target price to $10.80 from $8.20. National Bank’s Endo Leno lifted his target price to $10 from $9.50.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting revenue of $13.8-million in 2019, $19.4-million in 2020, and jumping to $49.6-million in 2021. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 22 cents in 2019, 23 cents in 2020, and 35 cents in 2021.
Given the transformational acquisition announced on Monday, these consensus estimates may be revised higher.
Valuation
The stock is commonly valued using a sum-of-the-parts approach or discounted cash flow model.
The average one-year target price is $9.72, implying the share price may increase 14 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual price targets provided by seven firms are as follows in numerical order: $8.50 (the low on the Street is from Canaccord’s Tania Gonsalves), $9, $9.50, two at $10, $10.25, and $10.80 (the high on the Street is from Mackie’s Andre Uddin).
Insider transaction history
So far in the second half of 2019, only one insider has reported a trade in the public market.
On July 11, Robert Lande, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $7.515. The cost of this investment exceeded $150,000.
Chart watch
The share price has drifted lower over the past two and a half years. Demand for the stock waned as investors waited for management to put the company’s high cash position to work. The stock price declined from over $10 in mid-2017 to the mid-$7 range last week.
Prior to the acquisition announced, the share price was relatively unchanged year-to-date, down 2 per cent. However, with this major acquisition announcement, the share price may finally gain some traction and steadily recover.
On Monday, the share price spiked 14 per cent on high volume with nearly 1.5-million shares traded, which is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 400,000 shares.
Looking at key technical resistance and support levels, the stock’s next major ceiling of resistance is around $9. After that, there is overhead resistance around $10. Should the share price retreat, there is strong technical support around $7.50, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $7.60) and its 200-day moving average (at $7.58).
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.