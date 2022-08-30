Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Credit Suisse infrastructure analyst Andrew Kuske published some interesting comments about Canadian utilities stocks,

“In near-term indexed performance dynamics, utilities with overwhelmingly Canadian-centric exposure delivered superior results versus their US focused Canadian peers. That performance delta along with structurally lower growth helps to support our downgrade of Canadian Utilities (CU) to Underperform from Neutral in light of limited excess return potential to our target price. From our perspective, two themes are worth noting: (a) in general, a restoration of the typical relationship of declining interest rates and positive utility performance; and, (b) a selection of reasons that support the nearterm outperformance of the Canadian names versus the more heavily exposed US names. With this backdrop, the Regulated Utilities sector remains our least preferred sub-sector in the Canadian infrastructure universe … In terms of stock specifics, our only Outperform rated stock in the core regulated utility sub-sector is largely a “non-utility” being Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) … With the pure regulated utilities, opportunities do exist for selected companies to benefit from the combination of rising macro interest rates and new regulatory frameworks – namely CU and Hydro One Limited (H). Yet, at times, there is still uncertainty in an environment of re-basing.”

“CS: “the Regulated Utilities sector remains our least preferred sub-sector in the Canadian infrastructure universe”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Two Canadian stocks are among Morgan Stanley integrated oil analyst Devin McDermott’s top picks, as the firm’s daily research summary highlights,

“MS Research Analyst Devin McDermott highlights that amid high oil & gas prices, the sector’s commitment to capital discipline has shown through, driving a nearly doubling of FCF Q/Q to a record ~$60 B in 2Q. While demand concerns remain topical, he believes they are generally outweighed by supply risks. He adds that as the economy ultimately recovers, air travel resumes to more normalized levels, and China’s Covid lockdowns continue to ease, another leg of the demand recovery is still ahead. Devin expects this constructive commodity outlook, coupled with the industry’s new FCF and shareholder returns oriented value proposition, to continue supporting a re-rating in the sector’s still discounted valuation. Despite the Energy sector rallying ~50% YTD, he retains his Attractive industry view, with E&Ps and Integrateds/Majors (which combined represent ~75% of S&P500 Energy) trading at ~65% and ~55% discounts to the broader market, respectively. Amid rising economic uncertainty and tight supply chain conditions, Devin continues to prefer stocks with 1) Strong and/or improving FCF, supporting outsized shareholder returns; and 2) Scale and asset diversity to better manage inflation risks. Devin’s key picks include FANG (OW, $175 PT), OVV (OW, $64 PT), APA (OW, $54 PT), and COP (OW, $118 PT) in US E&Ps and XOM (OW, $107 PT), SU (SU CT OW, C$60 PT), and CVE (CVE CT OW, C$35 PT) in Integrated Energy and Majors

***

BofA Securities energy analyst Doug Leggate provided commentary from the firm’s oil trading desk in a Tuesday report,

“Markets remain focused on short term demand as seasonal changes, bad economic data coming out of Asia, and refinery turnarounds weigh on prices. However, markets are still expecting to end the year strong as the SPR [U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve release of oil supply] ends, taking ~1mnbpd of the market, and refineries run hard to try and build distillate stocks for winter in the EU. Gas to oil switching will be a large driver of crude demand too, expect products to lead oil… Oil markets remain in an irregular position due to a lack of liquidity. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister’s comments were valid since there is no position in the market. The Russia Ukraine conflict increased volatility where the commodity price could move $15 in a day increasing the cost to trade and driving positioning out of the market. Also, producers hedging less has removed sellers in the market. Gasoline demand: Data right after the July 4th weekend was ugly but it is normally noising during that time of year.”

“‘Discussion with BofA oil traders’” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “The first private mission to Venus will have just five minutes to hunt for life” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.