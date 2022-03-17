A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson surveyed portfolio managers regarding the fertilizer sector,

“Nearly 80% of those polled want to see NTR [Nutrien] pay a special dividend this year. About three-quarters of respondents are overweight fertilizers right now … Over half of respondents think potash has the best three-year outlook,”

Most of the results were presented in chart form. Among the findings is that 45 per cent of the managers predict the sector rally will last two to three years, they believe potash has the best outlook (relative to phosphate and nitrogen), and 72 per cent of respondents were overweight in the sector.

BMO chief economist Doug Porter notes that “not all the news is terrible” on inflation,

“Another month, another high-side surprise on Canadian inflation, taking the annual rate to 5.7%. Beyond the usual suspects of gasoline, new homes, and vehicle prices, a big bump in rents and milk added to the mix in February. The breadth of the increases is notable, with many, many categories printing above 5% inflation now (especially in the grocery aisles). And, keep in mind that these February figures don’t take into account the war-related spike in a variety of commodity prices. Having said that, a few milder notes. First, Canada’s inflation rate remains more than 2 ppts south of the U.S. pace of 7.9%, and a snick below the Euro Area’s 5.8% rate. Second, while all of the core measures took another step up on a year-on-year basis, there are signs that they are close to stabilizing. To pick a straightforward example, prices ex food & energy (i.e. the old, old core) rose 3.9% y/y, their fastest since 2002. But the shorter-term metrics are also in this zone, with the 3-month trend also at 3.9% while the 6-month pace is 3.6% (both seasonally adjusted). This gives us a sense of where inflation could potentially settle, and we happen to be looking for CPI to rise 3.5% for all of 2023 (after a 5.5% average in 2022).”

Standard and Poor’s research found that short sellers have turned their attention to crude,

“Short interest in energy stocks has climbed nearly 70 basis points since the end of November 2021 to 3.7% at the end of February. Short interest in the energy sector is now at the highest point since November 2020. Short sellers, who bet on a stock’s decline by selling borrowed shares in hopes of buying them later at a lower price, have focused heavily on oil and gas refining and marketing companies. Short interest in those stocks averaged 7.3% at the end of February, the most of any industry within the energy sector. Coal and consumable fuels companies, with an average short interest of 6.3%, and oil and gas drilling companies, with 5.1%, were the other energy industries with the most short interest at the end of February. Arch Resources Inc., a St. Louis-based coal and processing company, was the most-shorted energy company”

BofA U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian updated her top 10 stock picks for growth and value investors, removing an energy stock in both cases.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. was removed from the growth list because of an analyst downgrade and ConocoPhillips was taken out of the value list for the same reason.

The growth list is now Amazon.com Inc., Danaher Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Inc., Netflix Inc., Starbucks Corp., Transdigm Group, T-Mobil U.S. Inc., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

For value, it’s APA Corp., Best Buy Co., Chevron Corp., Fifth Third Bancorp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, LAM Research Corp., M&T Bank Corp., T-Mobil U.S., United Rentals Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

