Two top marijuana stock picks from an Echelon Wealth Partners analyst

Marijuana stocks were market darlings, delivering spectacular returns for investors in recent years. However, many cannabis stocks saw their share prices peak at the start of this year. With the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana just months away, this sector may regain its positive price momentum.

In a recent interview, Russell Stanley, the special situations equity analyst at Echelon Wealth Partners, provided his outlook for the industry, along with two stock recommendations. Excerpts from the conversation are below.

What are your expectations for the marijuana sector in 2018?

I think we are probably going to trade sideways for a little longer. We’ve seen multiples compress from their January highs. We look very closely at enterprise value-to-2019 EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization], and the group of major companies is now trading at around 14 times. That’s still above the tracking period average that goes back to January, 2017, the average throughout that period was about 11 times so it’s still elevated but we are certainly well off of the 23 times multiple that we saw back in January. We’ve definitely seen a number of these stocks come under a fair amount of pressure that was perhaps overdue given where they were trading at on a valuation basis.

You are recommending two Ontario-based marijuana producers that are both listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our thesis around the space is that eventually dried flower production is going to become increasingly commoditized so we prefer companies that have demonstrated strength in developing and commercializing higher value products like oils and capsules and/or companies that we think will deliver very low production costs so that they can survive in a tighter pricing environment.

One such company that has these attributes is your top pick, CannTrust Holdings Inc.

What’s unique about CannTrust (TRST-T) is that 64 per cent of their revenue last quarter came from the sale of cannabis oils or extracts – these are higher value products. We think as the market becomes more competitive, expertise in higher value products is going to become more important. At 64 per cent, they lead the league amongst the major Canadian companies. The sales weighted average for the group is closer to 30 per cent.

Our current target price is $18.50, we apply a 16 times multiple on our fiscal 2019 EBITDA estimate. We give it a modest premium to the group.

It’s a name that just graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange earlier this year. We think it’s something that broadens their investor audience considerably. It puts them into a select group, a relatively small number of cannabis companies are listed on the TSX, most are listed on the Venture or the CSE (Canadian Securities Exchange).

They just launched a hard shell oil capsule. Capsules have the added benefit of offering exact dosing, whereas with oils, and even more so with smoking, medical users, in particular, can’t be entirely sure that they are getting the dose that a physician has recommended for them. Capsules offers exact dosing and that allows for monitoring a patience’s response to it. If a given dose appears to be too low or too high, it can be adjusted. We think capsules are a relatively unique product, only a handful of other companies are currently able to sell them.

In addition to its indoor facility in Vaughan, Ont. CannTrust is currently developing a greenhouse plant in the Niagara region. Looking ahead, what are your sales and production growth estimates for CannTrust?

The greenhouse that is coming on-line, phase one is already operational, phase two is expected to be ready by the middle of this year. Phase two would bring annualized capacity at that facility to at least 40,000 kilograms per year, and possibly a fair bit more depending on how strong the yields are. The company’s first facility in Vaughan, its annualized capacity is around 3,600 kilograms. By the middle of this year, we think CannTrust has an annualized capacity of about 43,600 kilograms. We assume that that greenhouse operates at about 70 per cent capacity for 2019. We think that leaves a lot of upside if they are able to blow through that capacity number. I see more upside to our estimates than downside given our capacity assumption.

For 2017, they reported revenue of just under $21-million. We have them going to $112-million for 2018 and to $286-million in 2019. For 2017, they basically broke even for the year, and we have them reporting EBITDA of $34-million in 2018, and $111-million in 2019.

The expansion of the Niagara facility is on schedule?

Yes. What was really impressive about it is that the Niagara facility received its sales licence just four months after obtaining its cultivation license. First, you have to get your cultivation license and that lets you grow but before you can sell it, you need to grow, complete a few harvests, have the product tested, and then have Health Canada approve you to sell the product. The four-month time frame between the cultivation license and sales license is I think one of the fastest we’ve seen, if not the fastest, and I think that demonstrates management’s expertise in navigating the Health Canada requirements.

Is the balance sheet in good standing given the cost of the phase two expansion?

Yes, they are fully financed through phase two. Obviously, anything substantial beyond phase two might require some additional financing. The company has a lot of excess capacity in terms of adjacent land that it can expand to.

What is the insider ownership?

I have the insiders owning close to 26 per cent of CannTrust.

What is the company’s relationship with Apotex Inc.?

The company does have a joint venture with Apotex. They are co-developing products for the medical market so there is an existing relationship with a major pharmaceutical player. They are very few pharmaceutical companies with any sort of formal involvement in the cannabis space. This relationship is something that stands CannTrust apart from its peers.

Is their focus here in Canada or do they have their sights set on international markets as well?

For now, Canada. They’ve announced an entry into Denmark and I would be very surprised not to see Germany get into the mix. Germany is relatively early-days medical market that represents a huge opportunity for companies that have proven themselves out in Canada.

Let’s turn our focus to your second recommendation, MedReleaf Corp. What is your investment thesis for MedReleaf?

They just went public less than a year ago. They have a great balance sheet. They are fully financed to maintain their position as one of the largest scale producers.

MedReleaf (LEAF-T) has two indoor facilities, one in Markham, Ont. and the other in Bradford, Ont. They recently acquired a greenhouse facility in Exeter, Ont. that they plan to retrofit into producing cannabis so there’s a lot of production upside.

They have demonstrated their ability to bring unique products to market. We like their focus on customer segmentation, they are not trying to pursue every individual but rather focused on customers that have high lifetime value that means they are less price sensitive and more regular users in terms of volume.

It has a $2-billion market cap, thereabouts, which is worth noting. I think that the larger market cap names, anything over $1-billion, gets a valuation premium to the smaller names. I think, to some extent, that’s the market speculating that these large-cap names represent more ideal targets for strategic investors.

What is your target price and valuation?

Our target price is $32.50 and we value it at 18.5 times calendar 2019 EBITDA (they have a March 31 year-end).

What are your growth sales and production growth forecasts?

We have them doing $44-million in fiscal 2018, $137-million in fiscal 2019, and $550-million in fiscal 2020. Our estimates have them producing 72,000 kilograms in fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2019, we have 15,600 kilograms, and that really is just Bradford and Markham, the two indoor facilities. For fiscal 2018, we have 4,800 kilograms. We think their fully-funded capacity with their current balance sheet is closer to 140,000 kilograms, if not more.

This company has signed cannabis supply agreements.

They’ve got a letter of intent with Shoppers Drug Mart. They also announced a definitive agreement with Société des alcools du Québec, so they are well positioned there.

They started off as an indoor producer and are now, it appears, embracing greenhouse production as a means to get a lower cost product that can be produced in volume to sell into the oils and extracts market.

What are management’s global expansion objectives?

I think expanding their export reach is a priority.

It’s been a challenging, and at times, volatile investment environment for stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

I think that names with more established production and sales track records like MedReleaf and CannTrust are positioned to outperform in markets like that. Both of them are fully financed to take production up considerably from current levels with very modest levels of debt. They’ve got the cash they need in order to grow. There’s an awful lot of EBITDA growth available to both companies without them having to obtain any financing. So, if the market wants to trade sideways for the next several months, these companies can continue to grow.

Any closing comments?

We now have over 100 facilities licensed to cultivate cannabis in Canada but once you get a cultivation license you still need to get a license to sell that product, and then in order to move up from dried flower, you need to get a license to produce oils and then you need to get a license to sell your oil production. By our math, there’s over 100 companies licensed to cultivate but there’s still just 22 or 23 sites that we view as fully licensed, meaning that they can produce and sell dried flower and oil products. The number of companies that [are] really ready to do business is still relatively small.