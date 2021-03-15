 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Two top U.S. stock picks lists for a recovering global economy

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail's market strategist

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Jill Carey Hall sees ample room for small-cap and value stocks to ramp higher,

“Our US Regime Indicator has shifted to Mid-Cycle, a phase where inflation is typically strongest. In this phase, small caps and Value have typically outperformed large caps and Growth … Small caps and Value stocks were also some of the best-performing assets during the inflationary period of the late 60s … small caps historically have benefitted more from US capex cycles – which our work suggests are highly correlated with commodity inflation……but it’s not priced in… Inflation-sensitive sectors such as Energy and Materials are still trading at big discounts to history across a variety of metrics we track, and the S&P 500 overall is discounting a tepid inflation outlook. Meanwhile, despite recent outperformance, small caps are still trading at a 10% discount to large caps on forward P/E – when historically, they’ve traded at a 3% avg. premium…Active funds aren’t positioned for rising inflation: they’re underweight our pro-inflation screen and overweight our anti-inflation screen.”

Ms. Carey presents a list of U.S. stocks best positioned for ‘the three Rs’ - Recovery, reflation, re-rating. These are Comcast Corp (A), Walt Disney Co., Marriott International Inc. (A), Hess Corp., World Fuel Services Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Principal Financial Group Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Emerson Electric Co., Herc Holdings Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Robert Half International Inc., Union Pacific Corp., Broadcom Inc., Alcoa Corp. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

" @SBarlow_ROB BoA: Positive outlook for small cap/value not priced in, buyside still not positioned for mid-cycle” – (research excerpt) Twitter

" @SBarlow_ROB BoA: Top U.S. stock picks for recovery” – (table) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson forecasts more volatility as risk assets adapt to a higher interest rate outlook (my emphasis),

“With the recent “nonlinear” move in back end rates, the cat is out of the bag. No longer can equity investors ignore this risk and just assume rates will stay lower forever. Everyone knows the rates market is mispriced and now that the seal has been broken, there’s a good chance equity markets start to price in the next 50bps move, even if it’s months away … What this really means is that PEs are coming down this year, a key part of our call for 2021 … It’s what always happens at this stage of a recovery and we see little reason to think it will be different this time. … PEs expand from the trough of the recession as the market looks forward to recovery. Then, just as the recession ends, the PE falls back to a more “normal” level. On average that fall in PEs has been 28% from the peak”

Mr. Wilson also updated a top picks list focusing on ‘opportunities where the earnings will rise faster than multiples will normalize.” The 71-member list includes buy-rated (by Morgan Stanley analysts) Activision (ATVI), Ally Financial (ALLY), Alphabet (GOOGL), Assurant (AIZ), Boston Scientific (BSX), Chevron (CVX), Citigroup (C), Comcast (CMCSA), Constellation Brands (STZ), Corteva (CTVA), Darden Restaurants (DRI), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Phillips 66 (PSX), PVH Corp (PVH), Raytheon (RTX), Take-Two (TTWO), Vistra (VST), Voya Financial (VOYA), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

" SBarlow_ROB MS’s Wilson: ‘No longer can equity investors ignore this risk and just assume rates will stay lower forever” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Canadian expense arbitrage markets in everything” – Marginal Revolution

Tweet of the Day:

