Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank energy analyst Jason Bouvier previewed earnings for the sector and reiterated his top picks.

“We continue to expect the valuation gap between Canadian and US E&Ps to narrow over the next couple of years as Canadian egress [transport to U.S.] improves, and we receive greater clarity on government policy regarding carbon capture and storage. Further, strong cash flows have allowed companies to rapidly improve their balance sheets and many of our names are now increasing shareholder returns. We forecast many companies hitting their long-term net debt targets over the next 2-4 quarters (some are already there) and expect several special/variable dividend announcements in H2/23. However, we expect opex and capital budgets to rise due to inflation and decarbonization spending (largely in 2024+). Overall, we remain bullish on the Canadian oil-weighted group. Although share prices have pulled back due to recession fears, we believe this represents a good opportunity for the company to aggressively buy back their shares. We continue to prefer E&Ps to royalty companies given the higher level of torque. Our top picks are [Imperial Oil and Cenovus Energy Inc.] in the large-cap space and Vermillion Energy Inc. in the SMID cap space.”

“Scotiabank top picks in energy” – (research excerpt) Twitter

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic continues to track the remarkable changes in the domestic housing market.

“Wednesday’s 100-bp rate hike by the Bank of Canada might be a TKO for the housing market (at least for anyone that had any doubt a correction is underway). The simple arithmetic makes it so. For example, the typical mortgage payment on the average-priced Ontario home (Q2 pricing, even after coming down already) would balloon to roughly $4,700 per month, from just over $3,000 per month in early-2021, assuming an average mortgage rate of 4.5%. [An increase of 56%] That is a record high. Even after deflating mortgage payments to account for income growth over the decades, the ‘real’ mortgage payment will eclipse those seen at the height of the late-1980s market. That is, of course, unless home prices continue to decline. And they are…”

“BMO: “Housing Arithmetic Deteriorating Fast(er)”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist assessed the potential downside of S&P 500 earnings growth in the event of a recession.

“The baseline GS Economics forecast assigns just a 30% probability that the US economy enters a recession during the next year. However, if a recession materializes, the potential negative revisions to consensus EPS estimates would be substantial. If the consensus bottom-up EPS estimate converges to our top-down recession profit forecast it would represent a 20 percentage point cut to 2023 growth (from +9% to -11%). At the sector level, the reduction in EPS growth would range from -1 pp (Utilities) to -65 pp (Consumer Discretionary)… In our baseline outlook, we forecast the S&P 500 index will end the year at 4300 (+14%). But in a recessionary scenario, we expect the S&P 500 index level would fall by 17% to 3150 at year-end 2022, including a P/E multiple contraction to 14x.”

“GS: recession would take SPX down to 3150″ – (research excerpt) Twitter

Tweet of the Day: “Copper prices keep falling, and are down 35% from a record high set just four months ago” – Twitter

