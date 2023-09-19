Stronger-than-expected August inflation data this morning have markets and economists reassessing the odds of further policy moves by the Bank of Canada.

Canada’s annual inflation rate in August jumped to 4.0% from 3.3% in July on higher gasoline prices, while two of the three core inflation measures also rose, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would hit 3.8%. Month-over-month, the consumer price index rose 0.4% compared to a predicted 0.3% gain.

The August rate, the highest since the 4.4% in April, is well above the Bank of Canada’s 2% target.

Money markets were not positioned for such a hot inflation number. Canadian bond yields shot up immediately, with the five-year bond yield - influential on where fixed mortgage rates are set - rising 15 basis points to a fresh 16-year high of 4.2%. The Canadian dollar extended gains from earlier in the morning and at last check was up about half a cent against the greenback.

Credit markets quickly priced in stronger odds that the Bank of Canada may again hike its trend-setting overnight rate to combat inflationary pressures. While implied probabilities in swaps markets suggest a 62% chance that rates will stay unchanged at the BoC’s next policy meeting on Oct. 25, that’s down from 78% odds prior to the 830 am ET data release. And at the Bank’s following meeting in December, swaps markets are now pricing in slightly better odds that the Bank will hike rates again rather than leaving them unchanged.

Swaps markets in fact are fully pricing in one more rate hike in early 2024 and have now fully priced out any cuts throughout 2024,.

The following table details how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 0845 am ET. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 25-Oct-23 5.09 0 64 36 6-Dec-23 5.1652 0 44.7 55.3 24-Jan-24 5.1952 0 39.4 60.6 6-Mar-24 5.2783 0 26.3 73.7 10-Apr-24 5.2201 6.1 30.1 63.8 5-Jun-24 5.1886 9.9 31.2 58.9 24-Jul-24 5.1158 19 32.7 48.3

Here’s how the swaps pricing looked just prior to the inflation report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 25-Oct-23 5.0537 0 78.5 21.5 6-Dec-23 5.1133 0 59.8 40.2 24-Jan-24 5.1361 0 54.3 45.7 6-Mar-24 5.2114 0 38 62 10-Apr-24 5.1534 8.8 39 52.2 5-Jun-24 5.1108 15.5 38.6 46 24-Jul-24 5.0466 25.4 37 37.6

Here’s how economists are reacting:

Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme, economists with National Bank Financial

For the second month running, inflation came in well above economists’ consensus expectations. It would be an understatement to say that progress towards returning inflation to target has stagnated this summer. It was an open secret among economists that progress would be held back by unfavorable base effects (the price of oil had fallen substantially over the course of last summer). But the acceleration in prices is compounded by the fact that oil prices are rising as major oil producers reduce supply. But the resurgence of inflation in Canada this summer is not confined to energy. From July to August, all 8 major categories were rising at an annualized rate above the Bank of Canada’s target, a third occurrence in three decades. The widespread nature of price rises is also reflected in the core inflation measures favored by the central bank. Both CPI-Trim and CPI-Median increased 0.44% m/m, the average of the two being the strongest since May 2022. On a three-month annualized basis, the average of the two core measures now stands at 4.5% after evolving in the 3.5%-4.0% band since last August, a situation that was already making the central bank uncomfortable. However, it is interesting to note that other measures of underlying inflation are evolving at much less worrying pace. Indeed, still on a three-month annualized basis, CPI excluding food and energy and the CPI excluding the eight most volatile components are rising by 3.6% and 3.2% respectively. This morning’s report presents the Bank of Canada with a complex dilemma. Inflation is accelerating at the same time as the Canadian economy is starting to bend its knees, which should ease inflationary pressures with some delay, especially with a less tight labor market. We are also comforted by the fact that deflation in China could mean weak goods inflation in 2024. Given the lag in transmission and the extremely restrictive level of monetary policy, we still believe that further rate hikes are perilous. However, given the Bank of Canada’s hawkish bias, the likelihood of it pulling the trigger again increased substantially this morning.

Royce Mendes, managing director & head of macro strategy, Desjardins Securities

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.3% seasonally-adjusted. Mortgage-interest costs were once again a big driver of the strength. Consumers did, however, receive some discounts on travel, with airline fares and travel tours prices down in August. Looking through all of this volatility, the underlying trend in prices was still hotter than anticipated.

The average of the three-month annualized rates of the Bank of Canada’s core trim and median measures now stands at 4.5%, up significantly from the 3.5% seen in July. Moreover, 50% of the CPI basket is still rising at a pace faster than 5% per year. Those statistics won’t sit well with the Bank of Canada. In response, Government of Canada bond yields are up sharply across the curve.

That said, the central bank is unlikely to change course based on one reading. There continue to be signs that the economy is stagnating even though the lagged impacts of monetary policy have yet to make their way through the system. As a result, expect policymakers to remain hesitant about raising rates any further this cycle even if they continue to talk tough.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

The larger rise in core prices in August is bad news for the Bank of Canada although, with high interest rates now clearly weighing on the economy and another CPI report due before the next policy meeting in October, it is too soon to conclude that the Bank will need to hike again. ...

The rise the headline and core inflation back toward 4% means we can no longer blame mortgage interest costs for keeping inflation elevated, as that component is currently adding little more than 1%-point to the headline rate. We estimate that headline inflation will average 3.7% this quarter, well above the Bank’s July forecast of 3.3%. While that means the Bank will maintain a hiking bias in its forthcoming communications and the risk of another rate hike is higher than we previously judged, we still think signs of broader economic weakness will persuade the Bank to remain on hold at its next meeting in October – providing that the September CPI report, due before that meeting, does not show another unwelcome surprise.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets

After gasoline, the two biggest drivers of this high-side reading were mortgage interest costs (up 2.7% m/m and now up 30.9% y/y), and rent (+0.7% and 6.5% y/y). Combined with strength in some utilities costs, the overall shelter component rose at a piping hot 0.8% m/m, lifting it 6.0% above year-ago levels. Aside from food, that’s the fastest rising major component. The one sliver of good news here was that grocery prices actually dipped 0.4% in the month, pulling the annual increase down to 6.9% (from 8.5%), the calmest pace since the start of 2022. While gasoline prices were the biggest swing factor in today’s result, they were zero surprise at up 4.6% m/m, and now up a touch from year-ago levels. The bad news is that here in September, they are now running at more than 10% above year-ago levels, so next month’s headline reading is likely going higher.

After briefly boasting the lowest inflation rate in the G7 (at 2.8% in June), Canada is now running above Japan and the U.S. pace, at least on the headline. The early read on September inflation isn’t great either, as the base effects remain challenging (prices rose by just under 0.1% a year ago) and energy prices remain on the march.

Bottom Line: Things just got a lot more interesting for the Bank of Canada, and most definitely not in a good way. We all knew that the extended back-up in gasoline prices was going to be a headache for headline CPI and inflation expectations, but the inconvenient truth is that core has suddenly heated up as well. We will note that even excluding mortgage interest costs, prices are now up 3.2% y/y, or above the target band. There’s still lots of data to go before the Bank next decides on rates (October 25), including another swing at the CPI. Unfortunately, we suspect that with oil firing higher and core inflamed again, that report will be no better than today’s—second verse, same as the first, a little bit louder and likely a little bit worse.

Andrew Grantham, senior economist with CIBC Capital Markets

In the near-term, inflation is more likely to accelerate slightly further than decelerate, given the further increase in oil prices seen so far in September. For the third quarter as a whole, inflation is likely to average around 3.8%, well ahead of the 3.3% forecast from the Bank of Canada’s July MPR. While that’s partly because the July projection was based on WTI oil prices of $75/bbl (well below current levels), underlying inflationary pressures are also firmer than the Bank was probably expecting, meaning that policymakers will face some tough decisions at upcoming meetings. If consumer spending remains sluggish and the unemployment rate continues to grind higher as we forecast, we still expect that the Bank will refrain from further interest rate hikes despite the strong current inflationary backdrop.

Leslie Preston, managing director and senior economist, TD Economics

Headline inflation moving back up to 4% on higher energy prices would likely be tolerated by the Bank of Canada. But, core inflation measures heating back up to 4% y/y, and 4.5% on a three month annualized basis is going to ring some alarm bells at the Bank.

August’s inflation reading stands in contrast to other measures that have shown momentum cooling in Canada’s economy. The housing market, and new home construction cooled in August, and the unemployment rate has risen half a percentage point over the past few months. Fortunately, the Bank of Canada will see another inflation report before it’s next rate decision on October 25th. We expect further signs of slowing will help the Bank to continue to stand on the sidelines. However, today’s inflation report has raised the odds they may need to make another move.

Pierre-Benoît Gauthier, assistant vice-president of investment strategy at IG Wealth Management

Not only did last year’s soft numbers create a “base effect” that led to a predictable year-over-year increase, the month-over-month figures also heated more than expected. But we couldn’t call it especially surprising, as anyone who puts gas in their car weekly might’ve guessed. Because yes; this uptick is mainly due to soaring energy prices. When you take energy out of the equation, the annual inflation rate stays flat at 4.1%. However, rising gasoline prices aren’t working alone; the Bank of Canada is adding its own kind of fuel to the fire by causing housing costs to rise due to mortgage interest costs.

After the data was released, yields went up, signaling that the markets see this higher-than-expected number as a danger that could prompt action from the Bank of Canada. Despite these warning signs, we believe that indications of a softer economy will likely prevent the BoC from implementing further interest rate hikes. ...

The increase in gasoline prices is likely to reduce discretionary spending in other areas, potentially mitigating some inflationary forces. But that’s really reaching for a silver lining.”

More to come