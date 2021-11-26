After Uni-Select Inc. reported third-quarter results on Nov. 12, investors cheered, pushing the stock higher. Compared to a year earlier, earnings per share jumped by 17 US cents to 28 US cents. What caught our attention was an insider buying after the news. Not only was chief financial officer Anthony Pagano back buying, but so were other insiders. Meanwhile, the stock remains in high gear, setting a new 52-week high during the past week. Generally, it can be a bullish sign when insiders buy as a group even as a stock is rising.

