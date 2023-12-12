Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri detailed the obvious culprit behind Canada’s much slower economic growth relative to the U.S., namely mortgage debt,

“A big reason the Canadian economy contracted in the third quarter while U.S. real GDP accelerated is the differing performance of households, with real consumer spending stalling in Canada but popping 3.6% annualized in the U.S. A key reason for the difference is that Canadian households are spending double the share of disposable income on mortgage payments, 8.1 per cent versus 4.0 per cent. And, the former is likely to keep rising as payments reset at much higher rates than in the pandemic, while the latter should hold relatively steady thanks to long-term fixed rate contracts. This one critical factor points to relative downside risks to the Canadian economy and loonie, and earlier rate cuts from the Bank of Canada than the Fed”

***

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson sees market performance as liquidity dominating fundamentals,

“Rate cut expectations have driven a material rally in bonds and stocks. With looser financial conditions, Friday’s stronger than expected jobs report and a potentially bumpy disinflation path ahead, will the Fed push back on the bond market’s rate cut pricing? This is the key near-term question for investors … Earnings revisions breadth remains negative for the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 (meaning more downward than upward revisions for 2024) and 4Q’23 EPS estimates are down 5 per cent for the S&P since 3Q earnings season began. A positive offset to these fundamental dynamics has been a robust liquidity environment that has helped to support valuations, in our view. This constructive offset may persist assuming the reverse repo facility continues to be drained toward zero next year”.

***

TD Cowen’s Theme’s 2024 report is too broad to fully summarize here. The themes are geopolitical shifts, U.S. elections, demographic shifts, U.S. industrials, artificial intelligence, biosecurity & biodefense, financial systems, public health, energy landscape, and patient-centric health care. The most actionable theme appears to be the re-emergence of U.S. manufacturing (my emphasis),

“The North American railroad network, both Class Is and shortlines, has a bird’s eye view of nearshoring on account of their deep integration with factories in early developmental stages. One shortline panelist at TD Cowen’s Annual Transportation Conference cited nearshoring as the largest long-term growth opportunity for their business, with more than 500 industrial development projects in their pipeline compared to a 300-project baseline during pre-COVID years, and hit rates on pipeline projects are expected to trend at 15 per cent plus compared to just 10-per-cent pre-COVID. Eastern Class I NSC echoed bullish sentiment on nearshoring, citing 600 projects in its pipeline, primarily located in the Southeast and Midwest, while stating that new factory construction in the U.S. is running at about three times average levels in the 2010-2020 timeframe. A proxy for North American industrial growth is the import/export volume data out of the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas, the largest Mexican seaport and one of the largest seaports in the Pacific Ocean basin, which has seen robust volume growth (3Q23 volumes were up 42 per cent year over year)”.

***

