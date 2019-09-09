 Skip to main content

Inside the Market U.S. insiders selling stock at fastest pace since financial crisis

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

U.S. insiders selling stock at fastest pace since financial crisis

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

CBC News reports that U.S. insiders are selling a ton of stock, particularly in the technology sector,

“According to research firm TrimTabs, in the month of August insiders at American companies were selling, on average, about $600 million worth of shares in their own companies a day (all figures US)… Five times this year already they’ve sold more than $10 billion worth of stock in a single month. The last time the markets saw that much selling that many times in a year was in 2006 and then again in 2007… Insiders at technology companies, including the so-called FAANG stocks — an acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google — have been some of the biggest sellers. That could be a sign they think the impressive years-long run-up in the share prices of those companies is over.”

Story continues below advertisement

“U.S. corporate insiders selling shares at fastest pace since financial crisis a decade ago” – CBC

***

CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld believes the U.S. and Canada will avoid recession, but are still looking at a prolonged period of slow economic growth,

“Economies that escape the wrath of recession won’t have the working age population gains needed to return to anything close to growth rates of decades past. We see global growth at less than 3% in 2020, and the US and Canada not rebounding to anything better than a 2% pace. Even former powerhouses like China are going to find that a good year just ain’t what it used to be.”

“@SBarlow_ROB CM's Shenfeld: "Get used to brushes with negative growth that don’t foretell a recession" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets thinks investors should remain cautious,

Story continues below advertisement

“Over the last year, global equities are up just 1% … a reasonable question to ask is whether conditions are better, worse or similar to a year ago, when we sat at similar levels. Broadly speaking, we think they’re worse. Relative to September 2018: Global growth has deteriorated, with US, eurozone and China PMIs falling below 50 and showing acute weakness in new orders… The global trade backdrop is worse … Earnings growth globally has decelerated sharply. Global equity earnings were growing at 17%Y in 3Q18. For 3Q19, they’re growing at just 1%Y.”

As a reminder, the fourth quarter of 2018 was not a lot of fun for investors.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS' Sheets: Market backdrop worse now that a year ago” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “Apocalypse Now - Conversation Martin Sheen and Francis Ford Coppola” – Youtube

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter