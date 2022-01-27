A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske notes that rising interest rates are not good for investors in Canadian utilities stocks,

“Over a longer timeframe, assuming no meaningful regulatory changes, rising interest rates typically translate into stronger regulated earnings growth – albeit a generally constant spread on the risk-free rates (with some exceptions). Yet, the more important factor near term is the reality of rising rates impacting funds flow away from the core regulated Utilities sector and moving towards more cyclical assets. In the context of the current environment, funds flow does not look to favour part of the Canadian regulated utility sector … we continue to favour overall exposure to the renewables sector as outlined earlier this week in Revisiting the Renewable Reality – Upgrade Boralex to Outperform from Neutral. On balance, our ratings amongst the regulated utilities are skewed to Neutral with the exceptions of two unique hybrids: AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) and ATCO Ltd. (ACO) – one skewed by energy infrastructure and one by a holdco structure, respectively”

The chart linked below shows that PE ratios and by extension stock prices (all else equal) for regulated utilities declines as bond yields climb.

“CS: “TSX Utilities P/E (FY0) and GCAN 10-Yr Yield (Inverted) – Long-Term” – (chart) Twitter

***

Wells Fargo U.S. equity strategist Christopher Harvey highlighted the importance of rising profit margins as earnings season continues,

“33% (by market cap) of the S&P500 (large caps, LC) and 15% of the S&P600 (small caps, SC) have reported … Sequential margin growers are performing better (+102bps) than the overall group of reporters and those whose margins contracted (-136bps). Specifcally, investors are rewarding margin growers that post EPS beats (+124bps) and are more forgiving when they miss (-31bps). On the flip side, LC [large cap] companies reporting q/q EBIT margin compression and an EPS miss have been most heavily penalized (-345bps)… From December 1 through yesterday afternoon,76 of the S&P500′s 433 non-Financial members reported quarterly earnings. Those76 companies generated an aggregate Bloomberg-adjusted EBIT (operating) margin of14.6%, down from their prior quarter’s 15.2% – despite 2.6% sequential sales growth. This suggests that pricing and inflation impacts are becoming more pronounced.”

***

Also from Credit Suisse, quantitative strategist Patrick Palfrey noted some interesting investor behavior that supports value investing strategies,

“During periods of market stress, investors typically rotate into high quality stocks, such as those exhibiting High ROE and Low Net Debt to EBITDA. Unfortunately, during the market’s recent pullback, these characteristics have led to underperformance. By contrast, Low P/E companies have significantly outperformed. These trends appear quite broad-based … the data suggests that the recent outperformance of Low P/E stocks better aligns with the moves in the 10-Year Treasury yield. This leadership comes at the expense of high Sales Growth companies, which have sold off significantly as yields rise.

***

