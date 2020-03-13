Valuations come down to earth as sudden bear market shifts stock market outlook for the next decade

They said it would be something unexpected that killed the bull market. Something nobody saw coming.
It’s safe to assume even the most gifted investors didn’t foresee one of the longest and strongest bull markets in history being felled by the outbreak of a respiratory virus.
The speed of it all has been bewildering. Bear markets tend to unfold over time – a crescendo of fear that slowly builds toward a point when a critical mass of investors succumb to the sell-off. In 2007-08, the U.S. credit crisis took nine months to drag down the S&P 500 index by its first 20-per-cent chunk – the informal threshold for a bear market.
This time around, the U.S. index dropped by 27 per cent over three weeks, wiping out nearly 2½ years of gains in just 16 frenzied trading sessions. The Canadian sell-off has been even more dramatic – 30 per cent lost from the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 15 trading days, as of Thursday’s close.
On Friday, stocks regained some ground, with both the TSX and the S&P 500 rallying more than 9 per cent, as investors reacted to emergency stimulus measures from governments on both sides of the border.
Emotions are running high and the market’s composure is fragile, with the human and financial toll of the coronavirus outbreak currently unbounded.
There is at least a faint silver lining on the other side of this crisis – a reset of what might be expected out of financial markets in years ahead.
“This is what sets you up for double-digit returns over a number of years,” said Dennis Mitchell, chief executive officer of Starlight Capital. “I believe that generational opportunity is here.”
The last such opportunity was March, 2009, when the carnage of the global financial crisis finally came to an end, for stocks at least. With the benefit of a low starting point, the 11 years that followed proved to be one of the most rewarding periods in history for equity investors, coinciding with the longest U.S. economic expansion on record.
Over that time, the S&P 500 index quintupled. After factoring in dividends, the average compound return was 18.3 per cent each year, for 11 years.
The investor experience in Canada over that time was a bit spottier. Steeped in natural resources, Canada’s markets were much more vulnerable to the commodity downturn that started around 2011. But even after accounting for the drag from mining and energy stocks, the S&P/TSX Composite still posted an average annual total return of 11.4 per cent since 2009.
That marvelous run conditioned investors to expect and depend on double-digit stock returns in perpetuity. But a bull market has a habit of pushing valuations to excess, setting up a reversion of future returns back toward, or below, long-term averages.
“The return outlook over the next decade is sobering,” Morgan Stanley strategists wrote back in November, estimating S&P 500 returns of less than 5 per cent annually. That kind of outlook, which became Wall Street consensus, is now obsolete.
The quickest shift from a bull to a bear market in history has transformed the calculus of investing. Prior to the meltdown, U.S. stocks were richly priced by any metric. A forward price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 20 times ranked second to only the dot-com bubble. That metric has since come all the way back down to its long-term average of around 15. In Canada, the P/E has declined to 12 times estimated earnings from around 16.5.
“Returns are highly dependent on your starting point,” said Ian de Verteuil, head of portfolio strategy for CIBC World Markets. While valuations typically won’t help you time the market, buying low generally translates into higher long-term returns.
The problem is with the earnings side of the equation. “This isn’t just a financial crisis, it’s a human crisis. It’s very difficult to know how businesses will be affected,” Mr. de Verteuil said. With entire countries under lockdown and travel restrictions spreading across the world, the fallout for individual companies is incredibly difficult to grasp.
Through the global financial crisis and the ensuing recession, earnings per share for the companies in the S&P/TSX Composite declined by roughly 30 per cent from peak to trough.
“It's going to be ugly,” said Ryan Bushell, president and portfolio manager of Toronto-based Newhaven Asset Management. “Financials are going to be hit pretty hard, with the collapse in interest rates as well as asset values hitting wealth management divisions, plus potentially lower economic activity bringing down lending.”
For the Big Five banks, profits could ultimately decline by 40 per cent, Bank of America analysts said in a note to clients on Friday. If correct, that would imply more pain to come for Canadian bank stocks, which are already down by more than 20 per cent.
The big banks are crucial to Canadian equity performance. Since 2009, those five stocks alone contributed 40 per cent to the gains posted by the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
Even though Canada’s banking sector famously avoided much of the risky lending of their U.S. counterparts in the lead-up to the global financial crisis, their stocks were still crushed in the aftermath. Diversified bank stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange collectively fell by 58 per cent from their top in May, 2007, before hitting bottom in March, 2009.
In some ways, the stock market is in better shape now than it was more than a decade ago, when the entire financial system was at risk of collapse. The U.S. banking system is less levered and better regulated.
On the other hand, the coronavirus outbreak has the potential to induce panic and overreaction in the investing masses. “This is scarier in some ways, because it’s in the public’s consciousness. The general public didn't really understand derivatives well enough to know how bad 2008 was,” Mr. Bushell said.
But eventually, the market will bottom out, sowing the seeds for the next boom in equities, Mr. Mitchell said. “What I can tell you is that we are going to overshoot and there will be an absolutely spectacular opportunity to buy some wonderful businesses at huge discounts.”