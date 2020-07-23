Valuations paint an ugly picture for equity returns

Citigroup’s Montreal-born U.S equity strategist Tobias Levkovich has been among the most prominent skeptics regarding the current rally. In a recent research report, he compared current conditions to the “blow-off top” of the late 1990s, the last most frenzied stage of the tech bubble.
A closer look at Mr. Levkovich’s favoured valuation tools highlights a difficult short- and mid-term outlook for S&P 500 returns.
Citi’s proprietary Panic/Euphoria model combines factors such as equity short interest, investor asset flows, gasoline prices and the ratio of put options to call options to measure market sentiment. It is a contrarian indicator, meaning that high levels of bullishness signal weaker market returns.
The Panic/Euphoria model index indicates extreme euphoria now. The latest levels imply a 78-per-cent chance of a significant market pullback in the next 12 months, according to the strategist.
Valuations are also a concern. Mr. Levkovich focuses on the price-to-sales ratio to show that stock values are “no longer compelling” and “back to past problematic levels.”
The first accompanying chart tracks the S&P 500′s price-to-sales ratio for the past 30 years. The measure peaked in January, 2018, and again in January of this year at levels just above the previous record at the end of 1999.
The price-to-sales ratio is a crude measure, no doubt, not taking earnings and profit margins into account. On the other hand, it does emphasize the degree to which stock prices are climbing without the support of increasing revenues. A current price-to-sales reading close to that of 1999 is disquieting – many investors consider that year to be the peak of the biggest equity market bubble of their investing careers.
The second chart highlights the price-to-sales ratio’s ability to predict future market returns. Each dot represents every monthly price to sales ratio reading between July, 1990, and July, 2015, and the subsequent five-year performance of the S&P 500.
The highest dot on the chart, for example, shows a data point (it’s from Dec. 30, 1994, but dates aren’t plotted on scatter charts) when the price-to-sales ratio was 92.8 per cent, and the index climbed 220 per cent cumulatively during the 60 months to Dec. 30, 1999.
The clear trend on the chart is that future returns (the Y-axis) decline as the price-to-sales ratio rises (X-axis). The dots are closely packed around the trend line, indicating a high degree of correlation between the two data sets.
The latest price-to-sales ratio reading of 223.5 per cent implies that the S&P 500 will be below its current level five years from now (the trend line is in negative territory at 223.5 per cent on the X-axis).
Like most strategists, Mr. Levkovich recognizes that price-to-earnings ratios (P/Es) are unreliable indicators of short-term equity returns – there is no linear relationship indicating that 12-month returns fall as P/E ratios rise or the reverse.
The third chart, however, shows there are specific cases when P/E ratios can be helpful. Using an extensive database of market returns since 1940, the chart shows that P/E ratios of between eight and 20 times trailing earnings aren’t great indicators of 12-month returns, in that future returns do not consistently rise and fall in the opposite direction of P/E ratios. However, results have been extremely positive when the ratio was below eight times. Also, when the P/E ratio is above 20 like it is now (23.8 for the S&P 500), average returns in the following year have been negative.
S&P 500 price-to-sales vs. forward five-year returns
250%
Forward five-year return
200
150
100
50
0
-50
-100
70
90
110
130
150
170
190
210
230%
S&P 500 price-to-sales
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG
S&P 500 price-to-sales vs. forward five-year returns
250%
200
Forward five-year return
150
100
50
0
-50
-100
70
90
110
130
150
170
190
210
230%
S&P 500 price-to-sales
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG
S&P 500 price-to-sales vs. forward five-year returns
250%
200
150
Forward five-year return
100
50
0
-50
-100
50
70
90
110
130
150
170
190
210
230%
S&P 500 price-to-sales
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG
Citi’s analysis paints a relatively dire picture for equities. The question forming the elephant in the room for all of this is, of course, whether valuations matter in a market environment supported so heavily by central bank monetary policy. I would suggest that while a bear market may not be imminent, valuations levels have always returned to rational levels in the past.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.