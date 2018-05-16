Wal-Mart, Ford and Cisco are among stocks that could see big moves Thursday

Tech companies find it’s helpful to pile beat upon beat, so when one beats and then issues “meh” guidance, investors get squirrelly. So it went for Cisco Systems Inc. The networking-turned software company posted third-quarter earnings per share Tuesday evening of 66 US cents, but then said its current quarter would likely produce 68 US cents to 70 US cents, below the current Street expectations of 69.

That tepid forecast pushed shares down 3.4 percent in after-hours trading. The shares have risen about 18 percent this year as investors bet on Cisco’s transition, shifting to high-growth areas such as cyber security and Internet of Things to cushion the declines in its traditional hardware businesses.

Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday evening it was restarting production of its F-150 ahead of schedule after delays caused by a fire at a parts supplier earlier this month. At the same time, it reaffirmed 2018 EPS guidance of US$1.45 to $1.70 despite an expected charge of 12 US cents to 14 US cents from this month’s lost production. Shares were up modestly in after-market trading.

The Canadian earnings calendar has become lighter as the week progresses, with nearly no Composite companies scheduled to report Wednesday evening or for the remainder of the week. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. is scheduled to report Thursday morning, with analysts expecting 16 cents of EPS on just over $268 million in sales. The company reported two small misses in the previous two quarters after five straight beats.

Wednesday’s market action included gains by major U.S. retailers as Macy’s Inc. reported surprisingly good numbers in a morning release. Thursday morning, two others — Walmart Inc. and J C Penney Co. Inc. — can build on the momentum or reverse it. (Nordstrom Inc. follows Tuesday evening.)

Each has disappointed investors recently. Walmart, which rose 1.9 per cent Wednesday, missed its fourth-quarter numbers in its previous earnings release, its first disappointment in eight quarters. Also, its recent deal to buy a controlling stake in Indian retailer Flipkart put off investors when they learned of the price and the damage to short-term profits. Analysts expect, on average, US$1.12, a gain of 12 per cent over the prior year. Expected revenue is US$120.5 billion.

JC Penney is expected to post a drop in first-quarter revenue as it battles decreasing store traffic and fierce online competition. JC Penney has been cutting back costs with efforts like shuttering stores to combat sliding sales figures. Analysts and investors will be on the look for commentary by the company on its forecast and its efforts to improve its apparel line.

Analysts, who have been scaling back earnings estimates on the stock in the last month, expect a loss of 23 US cents on sales of US$2.6 billion. J C Penney’s results are volatile, with two EPS beats of 20 per cent or more in the previous two quarters, preceded by misses of 93 per cent and 40 per cent.

Note: The earnings-per-share numbers expected by analysts and reported by the companies are typically adjusted for items they consider special, unusual or non-recurring. The EPS figures in this story may not match the companies’ net income per share as calculated by generally accepted accounting principles.

