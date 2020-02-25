Warren Buffett: ‘Reaching for yield is really stupid. But it is very human’

Research and analysis roundup from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
The active S&P 500 futures contract – the most widely traded equity future – was volatile overnight. There was a rally in the wee hours, but that rally failed at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The price then rebounded a bit after hitting 3220. I have no guess on where we’ll open at time of writing.
“ @SBarlow_ROB 3-day view of current ES contract. tryna hold 3220” – (chart) Twitter
***
Nomura strategist Masanari Takada is my preferred source of analysis during large market moves. Mr. Takada focuses on the trading activity of the world’s most aggressive and speculative funds – including software-driven Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) funds - but finds that Monday four-digit drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average was not the fault of algorithms (his emphasis),
“We think it is unlikely that algorithmic investors (trend-following algos such as CTAs and risk-parity funds) are the main culprits behind the selloff … The algos appear instead to have been forced to adjust their positions by a drop in share prices and rise in bond prices running counter to recent short-term trends … The most straightforward interpretation of these changes in speculative supply and demand is that investors probably stepped up their moves to factor in irregular deterioration in fundamentals. They may be reacting in particular to the risk that the COVID-19 outbreak … We get the impression that a wide range of investors are now factoring in a previously unthinkable scenario … our gauge of global equity sentiment shows an unusual deterioration pattern.”
Investors “factoring in previously unthinkable scenarios,” like recessions, does not necessarily mean they are imminent, importantly.
“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura: "We get the impression that a wide range of investors are now factoring in a previously unthinkable scenario"’ – (research excerpt) Twitter
See also: “ @SBarlow_ROB BMO: " equities seem to be late to arrive at the conclusion that bonds and commodities reached long ago"” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“@M_PaulMcNamara UBS: Major supply chain disruption beginning to show through in PMIs” – (chart) Twitter
***
Warren Buffett warned investors against chasing yield during a CNBC interview Monday,
“'If you need to get 3% and you can only get 1%, the answer is ... you should always adapt your consumption to your income,' the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO said on “Squawk Box.” ‘Reaching for yield is really stupid. But it is very human,’ he said, delivering sobering advice to folks near or in retirement. ‘People say, ’Well, I saved all my life and I can only get 1%, what to do I do? You learn to live on 1%, unfortunately.’ ‘You don’t go and listen to some salesman come and tell you, ’I’ve got you some magic way to get you 5%,’ he added."
“Warren Buffett’s sobering advice: ‘Reaching for yield is really stupid’ but ‘very human’” – CNBC (includes video)
“Buffett Says Reaching for Yield Is ‘Stupid,’ But a Human Impulse” – Bloomberg
***
The Alphaville team at the Financial Times (Alphaville is free to read with registration) provided some sober data on private equity investments,
“A 96-page report [from consultancy Bain & Company] covers quite a lot of what you might already think about the private equity business. Namely, multiples are elevated, leverage is egregious, there’s copious “dry powder” on the sidelines and it’s hard to see where its historically stonking returns will come from after a near-decade run in earnings growth and multiple expansion. Well mainly multiple expansion, because as it turns out, private equity is not very good at hitting its profit targets … “
“Three charts on private equity” – FT Alphaville (free to read with registration)
***
Newsletter: “Avoid zeroes. At all costs” – Globe Investor
Diversion: “The Legacy of a Hidden Figure: The stories of black women at NASA were once buried so deep that it felt like a revelation when they were brought to light” – The Atlantic
Tweet of the Day:
Interesting breakdown of coronavirus cases by age (incidence and mortality) https://t.co/1hWr6UJtrH pic.twitter.com/pe6XRv4Ias— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) February 25, 2020