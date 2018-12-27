A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The Dow industrials were higher by more than a 1000 points Wednesday, but futures point to an almost 300-point retrace at the open.

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Michael Batnick helpfully discussed the recent two-way volatility and what that means for markets in the weeks ahead,

“The Dow just had its best day since March 2009, having many of us wondering, was this the bottom? Is the bear market over? … There were a lot of ‘mrkets don’t bottom like this’” out there today, and that’s partially true, often times bear markets don’t end with a ‘everybody back into the pool’ type moment. But as I’m about to show you, sometimes they do (spoiler, 1970, 1987, 1997, 1998, 2009) … What we can say with more confidence is that these buying panics tend not to happen in bull markets. Of the 35 +4% days going back to 1970, 31 of them happened when the Dow was below its 200-day moving average.’

Citi oil analyst Robert Morris doesn’t believe crude prices can remain below $45 for long,

“ The Citi Commodities Team’s 2019 oil price forecast of $49/Bbl WTI (~$60/Bbl Brent) assumes global demand growth of ~1.3 MMBbls/d (based on global GDP growth of 3.2%), U.S. supply growth of ~1.6 MMBbls/d and an OPEC+ production cut of 1.2 MMBbls/d. Our E&P coverage group’s aforementioned Q4’19/Q4’18 U.S. oil production growth of +/-250 MBbl/s at $43/Bbl equates to yr/yr growth of +/-500 MBbls/d, versus our current projection of 600 MBbls/d. Thus, absent a sharp slowdown in global oil demand, and GDP, growth, we don’t believe WTI can remain below $43/Bbl over an extended period.’

A guest writer column from Nikhil Srinivasan, the chief investment officer of PartnerRe, takes the bold stand that investors should no longer be thinking long term,

“Anchors need to be stable. It’s an uncertain world. What should one consider doing? Calibrate duration risk — if one is uncertain about the future, one should be thoughtful about taking duration risk on any asset. Money market funds are yielding 2.5 per cent, now an asset class of its own again. The government bond yield curve is flat. So, why extend duration? Short term credit yields are also up. .. If you want exposure to equities, stay passive… This is not a time for a market investor to think long term. There are too many unknowns. The retort will be you can’t time the market. Perhaps, but you can recognise uncertainty and you can be patient. We all want the bad times to be short and good times to be extended. But don’t expect 2018 to be an aberration. The good times are on hold until further notice.”

Tweet of the Day:

