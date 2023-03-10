Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Bank stocks on both sides of the border got bludgeoned Thursday on fears that developments at SVB Financial Group would lead to a broad liquidity crunch.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia does not, however, see reasons for panic,

“The funding pressures facing SIVB are highly idiosyncratic and should not be viewed as a read-across to other regional banks. SIVB primarily banks technology, life science, and healthcare companies and is an integral part of the VC ecosystem. Falling VC funding activity and elevated cash burn are idiosyncratic pressures for SIVB’s clients, driving a decline in total client funds and on-balance-sheet deposits for SIVB. That said, we have always believed that SIVB has more than enough liquidity to fund deposit outflows related to venture capital client cash burn … What does this mean for the rest of the group? The stock reactions across the group show that investors are worried about liquidity across the banking space. We want to be very clear here ... We do not believe there is a liquidity crunch facing the banking industry, and most banks in our coverage have ample access to liquidity. As we have said before, the headwind for the banking industry is that the cost of liquidity is high and rising, which we have been tracking with our bi-weekly deposit tracker. This is a headwind for net interest margins, revenue and EPS.”

***

BMO bank analyst Sohrab Movahedi notes that Royal Bank if Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have the highest amounts of residential real estate secured loans (RESL), but this is unlikely to be a problem in either case,

“Given that the proportion of uninsured RESL is highest at CM and RY, we thought it would be helpful to provide a perspective on the credit quality of these two banks’ uninsured RESL portfolios. While both have low average probability of default (PD) on their uninsured RESL portfolio, CM’s is marginally higher. The average loss given default (LGD) and proportion of obligors with greater than 75bps PD remains stable at each bank. The combination of average PD and LGD for each bank points to very low expected loss factors, in line with historical ranges”

***

BofA Securities strategist Michael Hartnett’s weekly Flow Show report remains terse, bearish and eminently quotable,

“Tale of the Tape: 1 year ago Fed funds was 0%, yield curve 40bps steep; today Fed funds 4.5% (heading toward 6%) and yield curve 100bps inverted ; S&P500 in neurotic 3.8-4.2k trading range driven by dependence on data-dependent Fed; ends once data unambiguously recessionary (e.g. negative US payroll >-200k) and yield curve steepens; if oil, HY [ high yield bonds], SOX [semiconductors], banks, EM catch bid…SPX heads toward 5k; if not SPX heads toward 3k …: 1 year ago Fed funds was 0%...since then 290 global rate hikes (425 past 2 years)…not a prelude to “Goldilocks”, prelude to hard landing & credit events …

***

