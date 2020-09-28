‘We expect growth to chill deeply in Q4’: BMO

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier pointed out the high levels of U.S. election-related anxiety evident in the futures market,
“2020 is proving to be the exception as uncertainty about the outcome of the election (clear victor vs. contested) runs high. Even uncertainty about the market implication of a Trump or Biden win remains large. Looking at the VIX term structure in the last 5 elections at the same point in the cycle, 2004, 2012, and 2016 pointed to markets largely unconcerned about downside risk from any likely election outcome (i.e. the term structure was in its naturally upward sloping state …). 2008 was distorted by the on-going financial crisis at the time. Yet, 2020 is showing a clear peak in implied volatility on the VIX future maturing in November 18, just after the elections. Volatility is expected to taper off following this event. In our view, a contested election could introduce significant policy and judicial risk at a time where equities are already stressed from the COVID pandemic. Investors are thus hedging themselves ahead of time for a known unknown.. demand for out-of-the-money puts is running high, with skews hitting levels rarely seen outside of bear markets (implied volatility from [out of the money option less [at the money] option).”
BMO economist Doug Porter is getting bearish on North American economic growth for the remainder of 2020,
“The real-time indicators generally suggested that the rebound is losing momentum in a meaningful way in many economies. In the U.S., the slightly more stale official data were generally on the positive side of the ledger, if not quite meeting earlier big high-side surprises. Housing remains a major area of pronounced strength, with new home sales—admittedly a wildly whippy series —vaulting above 1.1 million units for the first time since 2006 in August. The mixed durable goods report for the same month pointed to some upside risk for our Q3 GDP call of 25%, but we continue to expect growth to chill deeply in Q4. The early read on manufacturing surveys for September points to some further gains, but flattening jobless claims in recent weeks (at a still-lofty 870,000) and fading fiscal support point to modest growth in the final three months of the year. We remain comfortable with our call of just 2.5% annualized growth in Q4, a refreshingly “normal” pace of activity amid a depressingly abnormal time.”
Morgan Stanley’s U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson, also citing the election, warned investors to brace for five weeks of volatile markets (my emphasis),
“Options markets are pricing in higher risk than normal around the US election, but nothing like we experienced in 2016. This doesn’t seem right, given the uncertainty about the election process and results that is building. As a result, I expect volatility to remain high for the next 4-5 weeks, creating what is likely to be a difficult trading environment … What this tells me is that if volatility stays high and markets remain fairly trendless, these exposures are likely to fall over the next month. That means lower equity prices before this correction is over. We have targeted the 200-day moving averages for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 as good levels to think about, which are approximately 6% and 14% lower, respectively.”
Mr. Wilson was among the few Wall Street strategists who predicted the strength of the post-March equity market rally, so his opinion may hold more weight for investors.
